Bid Farewell To Stubborn Scars – Dr. Zade Is Revolutionizing Medical Aesthetics With His Latest Scar Fading Product

Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
creators.com
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
CNET
Huge Recall for Drinks and Pretzel Buns: King's Hawaiian, Oatly, Premier Protein and More
Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, were recalled within the last couple of weeks. A variety of plant milks, protein shakes and coffee drinks sold by different brands have been pulled from store shelves. On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include more products in an update posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website.
Doctors dismissed a woman's pain, weight loss, and bloody stool for more than a year. She had colon cancer.
Paula Chamber Raney said one doctor told her "she probably ate something red," hence her bloody stool. Later, doctors found a baseball-sized tumor.
Signs of heart disease may be more subtle in women than men
Symptoms of heart disease — the country's No. 1 killer — may be more subtle and varied in women than in men, according to a review published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. Understanding the differences in symptoms is particularly important for women. Corrine Jurgens, an...
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
getnews.info
Provider of Medical Spa Treatments Raises Awareness of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Risks among People Following a Vegan Diet
Solea Beauty Lounge, a US-based premiere medical spa treatment provider is launching a call to action about the risks of Vitamin B12 deficiency or anemia among those following a vegan diet, in light of more and more people switching to a plant-based lifestyle. According to 2022 statistics, veganism has seen an increase in uptake of 500%, with now approximately 6% of Americans reporting that they follow a completely vegan diet.
The alcoholic drinks most likely to cause bloating, gas, and acid reflux, and what to sip instead
Alcohol doesn't play nice with your digestive system — but you can minimize its impact by choosing drinks with lower alcohol and sugar content.
ABC News
Low-calorie sugar alternatives could negatively affect gut health, study finds
Low-calorie sugar alternatives, which had previously been thought to be relatively harmless, may actually have a negative effect on human gut health, according to a new study. All four substances tested in the study – saccharin, sucralose, aspartame and stevia – were found to change the gut microbiome, the collection of microbes in the gut that help protect humans against disease and enable us to digest food.
Linda Evangelista says even surgery couldn't fix her bulging deformities caused by a fat-freezing treatment — so she stopped eating
Linda Evangelista told Vogue she starved herself to try to reverse CoolSculpting's alleged damage. "I would have a stick of celery or one apple."
