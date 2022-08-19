Bid Farewell To Stubborn Scars – Dr. Zade Is Revolutionizing Medical Aesthetics With His Latest Scar Fading Product

Low-calorie sugar alternatives, which had previously been thought to be relatively harmless, may actually have a negative effect on human gut health, according to a new study. All four substances tested in the study – saccharin, sucralose, aspartame and stevia – were found to change the gut microbiome, the collection of microbes in the gut that help protect humans against disease and enable us to digest food.

HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO