kslsports.com
BYU Could Get Another Game Against Former Utah QB Charlie Brewer
PROVO, Utah – Former Utah QB Charlie Brewer could add some sizzle to a game on the 2022 BYU football schedule. BYU opponent Liberty announced on Monday who will get the first crack at quarterback, replacing NFL draft pick Malik Willis. Flames head coach Hugh Freeze named former Utah Utes QB Charlie Brewer as Liberty’s starter.
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football Play An SEC Team During The Bowl Season?
PROVO, Utah – It’s hard to believe another BYU football season is upon us. But it’s even harder to believe college football bowl projections are already rolling out. Like most years in Independence, BYU’s bowl situation isn’t great. The Cougars are contracted to play in an ESPN Events bowl game. So ESPN will slide BYU into one of their games.
kslsports.com
Four Realistic Expectations For BYU Football Entering 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is about to kick off a 2022 season that will be unique. It’s the final year of Independence before the Cougars enter the Big 12 Conference. The final Independent tour won’t be easy. One-third of BYU’s 2022 schedule features opponents ranked in...
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #10 BYU’s Clark Barrington (Offensive Line)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #10 is BYU’s Clark Barrington (OL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Utes Wrap Up Fall Camp, Turn Attention To Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Fall camp is over for the Utes and now their full attention is being turned to their big season opener against Florida. “Camp Kyle” was a rather quiet affair in 2022, with most media taking a “no news is good news” approach to reporting since no practices or scrimmages were viewed. Despite not seeing any live action, there are a few things that can be taken away about the Utes from media availability.
kslsports.com
BYU Football’s Wide Receiver Pipeline Continues To Grow For Big 12 Move
PROVO, Utah – The commitment of Josiah “Jojo” Phillips to BYU football is the latest addition to BYU’s wide receiver pipeline. BYU’s wide receiver room is a strength of the 2022 football team. But the bright outlook doesn’t appear to be stopping after this fall. The outlook for BYU’s pass catchers in the Big 12 era is trending in the right direction.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
deseret.com
‘It was an awesome moment’: You won’t believe how former University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson won the Utah Open Sunday
Usually, the only roars heard at Riverside Country Club in Provo come during football games at nearby LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of the BYU Cougars. But one came Sunday afternoon that probably could have been heard over on campus — and it came after a shot by a former Utah Ute, no less.
kslsports.com
Breaking Down Footage From BYU Football’s Second Scrimmage
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wrapped up their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The scrimmage was closed to the media, Cougar Club, and the public on Saturday. As they did with the first scrimmage, BYU athletics released some footage of the last Saturday...
deseret.com
Current and former BYU golfers, an ex-Ute and 16-year-old Lone Peak High sophomore Kihei Akina among Utah Open leaders
As an amateur, 16-year-old Kihei Akina isn’t eligible for the $20,000 check that will go to the low professional in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open after Sunday’s final round. But that doesn’t mean the rising sophomore at nearby Lone Peak High won’t be gunning for the tournament...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces sell out for season opener against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp
The Swamp will be full on opening night. The University of Florida announced that all single-game tickets for their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Utah have been sold out. There are still some tickets available as part of full-season packages. Florida will be a new ball coach on the...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
ksl.com
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market
This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
saltlakemagazine.com
Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern
WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
ksl.com
Do Utah and the West need more passenger trains? These groups make the argument
OGDEN — When it comes to interstate passenger trains, Utah doesn't have a ton of options. Amtrak's California Zephyr cuts through Provo and Salt Lake City, as well as Helper and Green River on its way from Chicago to San Francisco. The Rocky Mountaineer, meanwhile, offers a scenic trip from Moab to Denver.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
