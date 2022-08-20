ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Man stabbed, injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed and injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the man was stabbed in self-defense therefore it will not charge anyone. Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Mikell Street around 4:29 a.m.

The injured man fled the scene on foot and police found him at a Quality Inn about an hour and a half later. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD urges anyone with information on this stabbing to call Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

