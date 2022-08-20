Man stabbed, injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed and injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning.
The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the man was stabbed in self-defense therefore it will not charge anyone. Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Mikell Street around 4:29 a.m.More indictments against Alex Murdaugh
The injured man fled the scene on foot and police found him at a Quality Inn about an hour and a half later. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD urges anyone with information on this stabbing to call Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 1