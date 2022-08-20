Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Aug. 22, 1876 • How the 'Great Divorce' of St. Louis City and St. Louis County started
ST. LOUIS • On Aug. 22, 1876, voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County went to the polls to decide the region's most fateful ballot question - the "Great Divorce," or whether to split the city away from the county. The idea narrowly carried the city but lost...
KSDK
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in St. Charles
Any Missourian affected by flooding in the St. Louis area can go to FEMA's recovery centers to apply for relief funds. Here's what you need to bring.
KSDK
Urban League helps thousands of St. Louis area flood victims
Car after car rolled up to the Urban League Headquarters on Saturday afternoon. They offered supplies to those still recovering from the flooding last month.
School supply giveaway in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – The back-to-school drives are in full swing right now across the metro area. One was held Sunday in north county. It was by the group Dem Jeep Girlz Car Club. They gave out everything kids might need from pens and pencils to book bags to start the school year.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Mostly sunny through much of the week
High pressure will slide overhead for the week, keeping any rain chances away from the St. Louis area. Morning temperatures will be pleasant with lower to mid-60s.
tncontentexchange.com
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Fog cleared to sunny, mild day
Nice temperatures remain. Sunlight hours shrink as fall looms.
Urban League distributing food and supplies for flood victims in the St. Louis area
The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
St. Louis County recycling event today
The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller named state’s dental director
Recently retired Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller is taking on a statewide leadership role in dentistry. After 29 years in the field, also working in Sullivan and Eureka, Miller will now work full time as Missouri state dental director.
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSDK
Gov. Parson wants lawmakers to cut income tax in a Missouri special session
Parson said the tax is affordable because of a record state surplus. He said the special session will begin Sept. 6.
New school year begins for St. Charles County Schools
School is back in session for thousands of kids in St. Charles.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
