Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

