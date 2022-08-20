LV man sentenced to 12 years for distributing child sex abuse material

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for distributing images of child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Raymond Lish, 38, who pleaded guilty in April to one county of distribution of child pornography, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan.

Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Lish also must register as a sex offender after his prison term, according to a news release from the office of Jason Frierson, U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada.

“Protecting our children is of utmost importance, and today’s sentence demonstrates our office’s efforts to seek justice on behalf of victims,” Frierson said in the release.

The FBI’s special agent in charge, Spencer L. Evans, said his agency is committed to stopping those who sexually exploit children.

“Every time child sexual abuse material is viewed on the internet it re-victimizes a child,” Evans said. “Knowing that the defendant will spend the next 12 years in federal prison ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community.”

According to court documents, in May 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two reports from Skype regarding the upload of files containing child sexual abuse material, the news release said.

After a search warrant was obtained for Lish’s Skype account, investigators found a conversation with another user about raping and killing children. In that same conversation, Lish also claimed he sexually assaulted young children. Lish and the other user agreed to trade material. During the execution of a search warrant for Lish’s residence, about 26 images of child sexual abuse material were located on an SD card.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. attorneys Bianca Pucci and Christopher Burton prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or online at cybertipline.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.