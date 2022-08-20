Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
ComicBook
Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items
Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Popculture
Wendy's Adding New Item to Breakfast Menu
Wendy's is once again stepping up its game when it comes to the fast food breakfast wars. After adding its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years earlier this year, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is expanding that menu yet again, with new French Toast Sticks reportedly set to roll out as a permanent addition to Wendy's breakfast menu. The news comes amid the return of French Toast Sticks to the Jack in the Box menu this month alongside Spicy Chicken Strips.
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Papa John's Has a Bizarre New Menu Item
While the biggest pizza debate of our times may be about whether pineapple belongs on one, the crust itself is a no less important point of contention. Doughy, or thin and fire-burned? Deep-dish or, as some may remember from old Pizza Hut ads from the early aughts, cheese-stuffed? While some will die arguing that the crust is the best part of the entire pizza, others will discard it before moving on to the second slice.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
New Menu Items at America’s Favorite Chain Restaurants
One of the great appeals of chain restaurants has always been consistency. The Crunchwrap Supreme you get in Walla Walla is going to be pretty much identical to the one you get in Tuscaloosa. A Big Mac is a Big Mac is a Big Mac. Despite this admittedly sometimes reassuring cookie-cutter dependability, the fact is […]
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items
Make a run for the border? Live Mas? Live outside the buns?. In recent months, "why don't you have the Mexican Pizza?" might have been a more accurate slogan for Taco Bell. The Yum! Brands chain has been in the news and going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
disneydining.com
The Pretzel Guide to Disney World
If you love a savory and salty snack you should try a pretzel on your next Walt Disney World vacation. I love how shareable, filling, and delicious soft pretzels are. They happen to be a snack that I don’t think of in the “real world”, making them a special and delicious snack for a Disney vacation. If you are searching for the place to find pretzels during vacay this is for you. Read the pretzel guide to Disney World and find out where to find this snack in your favorite Park.
Eater
Everything You Need to Know About Martha Stewart’s First Restaurant
At her newly opened restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, the lifestyle trailblazer aims to give visitors a taste of what it is like to be a guest at her New York home, from the country farmhouse stylings to Martha’s favorite recipes. It was big news when the Queen of Entertaining announced her intentions to open her first restaurant in Las Vegas and, so far, the menu, decor and Snoop Dogg appearance have garnered a ton of hype.
IHOP® Introduces Choice Menu Full of Craveable Options, Making it Easier for Guests to Order Their Favorite IHOP Menu Items Any Time of Day
GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Today, IHOP® announced that it is continuing to spread joy to more guests by offering a selection of craveable, made-to-order Griddle Combos, Steakburgers, and Chicken Sandwiches on its Choice menu. The Choice menu is available across all dayparts, making it easier for guests to order their perfect IHOP meal combinations both in-restaurant and through the brand’s updated mobile app and website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005022/en/ IHOP Choice Menu Items (Photo: Business Wire)
New SONIC Chophouse Cheeseburger Raises the Bar on Burgers
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- SONIC ® Drive-In is bringing the elevated flavor of fine dining right to the drive-in with the new Chophouse Cheeseburger! A delicious mix of every steak-lover’s favorite flavors, the Chophouse Cheeseburger is available at participating locations starting August 29, though SONIC App users can get early access to the burger beginning August 22 when they order through the app.* This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005059/en/ SONIC Drive-In Chophouse Cheeseburger (Photo: Business Wire)
Thrillist
Taco Bell's Steak-Filled Grilled Cheese Burritos Are Back
The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is now back at Taco Bell locations nationwide. It will be available on menus a la carte for $6.49. The menu item was first made available nationwide back in November 2021, and we reviewed it as a steak and cheese filled super meal that “did not disappoint.”
Why Chef Dave White Loves Fast Food Burgers — Exclusive
Many people would assume that working as a top-tier chef would mean having a taste for only the finer foods in life. Not so for "Below Deck Mediterranean" chef Dave White. White serves as the chef for the 7th season of the show, showcasing his unbelievable cooking skills and ability to handle whatever challenges life on the motor yacht Home has to throw at him. Even with so many trials, working on a yacht does come with some advantages, such as an unlimited budget and "some of the best produce in the world."
