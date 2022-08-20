Read full article on original website
Brenton Parritt Squeaks Out Speedway 95 Win
Brenton Parritt of Steuben and Dean Smart of Milford followed Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort for 29 laps of the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature Saturday night at Speedway 95, swapping the second and third positions several times over the course of the race. Starting in turn 1 on the 30th lap, Parritt dove under Seger and raced him side by side out of turn 2, down the backstretch, and through turn three. As the duo came out of turn 4, Parritt edged his car past Seger’s, touching the finish line 0.115 second ahead. Seger finished second with Smart finishing third, right on Seger’s bumper. The trio had raced nose to tail and side by side for the last 25 laps of the race, showing their skills to the crowd that applauded them heartily as they climbed out of their cars in victory lane. Todd Lawrence of Levant and Steve Kimball of Hermon rounded out the top five.
mainebiz.biz
Bangor concert venue is now in comeback mode
The Maine Savings Amphitheater, still often referred to as Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion after last year’s name change, is staging a comeback after 2020’s canceled season and a sharply curtailed season in 2021. The venue lost 70% of its business in 2021, with just four shows, by the rock band Kiss and three country performers.
Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]
If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school. According to Ray Phinney,...
953thewolf.com
Luke Combs Getaway to Bangor With Meet & Greet Passes
Labor Day in Wolf Country means the end of summer, back to school and knowing colder weather is on the way sooner rather than later, so The Wolf wants you to spend Labor Day with Luke!. Fill out the form below and register for a chance to win two tickets...
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
