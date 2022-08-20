Read full article on original website
Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified
Birmingham Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening.
Leeds PD arrest two on drug charges
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department (LPD) arrested two people on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 12:35 p.m. According to the LPD, officers had previously obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South in Birmingham. “The LPD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics […]
Man found shot to death in home Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High tops Hoover; Opelika comes back to beat Callaway in dramatic fashion
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery. McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl. Davaioun Williams scored two first-half...
