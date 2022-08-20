ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Leeds PD arrest two on drug charges

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department (LPD) arrested two people on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 12:35 p.m. According to the LPD, officers had previously obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South in Birmingham. “The LPD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics […]
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Man found shot to death in home Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham

UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
