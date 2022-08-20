ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F06eC_0hO81Lea00

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Zamaire Poole was found safe. Police made the announcement at around 9:13 p.m.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Zamaire Poole was last seen at 6 p.m. on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.

Poole is 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has short curly hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, beige shorts with orange spots and sneakers.

Anyone who knows of Poole’s whereabouts or has any information as to where he might be should contact police at 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Bobby C.
5d ago

Come on people, somebody's knows something. Step up and do the right thing.

Reply(2)
8
Jenny Calloway
5d ago

Why isn’t there an Amber Alert! I’m in pgh… why isn’t my phone lighting up?

Reply(6)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of kidnapping woman and leading police on chase in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A high-speed police chase in North Versailles ended with the driver crashing into a police cruiser. But that's not the entire story. There's a twist.When police took the driver into custody, they noticed a woman in the car crying and visibly shaken.The woman told police Alando Brooks forced his way into her car at a gas station and threatened her at gunpoint to stay inside or he'd kill her."Who does that? That's crazy," said Nicole Riecke of Turtlecreek.Police say Brooks kidnapped the woman from a gas station with the intention of taking her to an...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WTOV 9

Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel

WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bar employee accused of pouring degreaser into coworker's drink

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.Gregory Evans is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The manager of Redbeard's Bar and Grill made the report earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, an employee smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on Aug 7. He then spit out the drink and dumped it, according to the criminal complaint. The employee left work complaining that his lips were burning, according to the criminal complaint, which said the manager reviewed the security video of what happened. Evans was seen pouring heavy duty degreaser into the cup, police said. Police later arrested Evans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy