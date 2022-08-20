ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkdiF_0hO81GEx00

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam.

Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam.

They said shady companies are sending random items to your address in order to be able to post fake positive reviews under your name on Amazon or similar websites.

They do this to try to improve a product’s rating and get more people to buy it.

“It feels super dishonest so they can boost their sales and also using my house is a little unsafe having my address and stuff,” said Claire Rossi of Bethel Park.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the scam is easy to pull off. Usually an international third-party seller just grabs your address online.

“I’m a little concerned. I mean, obviously you don’t know what’s in it and I don’t want to bring foreign objects into my house,” said Rossi.

The scam can put people at risk because their personal information may be compromised and a fake review could prompt others to buy a worthless product.

USPIS shared a video online warning people not to pay or get conned if the scammers call you.

By law, authorities say unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep.

Tips on how to protect yourself from brushing scams can be found at this link: https://www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/brushing-scam

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisr680.com

Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County

Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bethel Park, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethel Park, PA
beavercountyradio.com

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking

(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brushing#Park Police#Scams#Fraud#Uspis
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
NEW STANTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

AHN Tells Patients to Watch out for Fraudulent Messages

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is issuing a warning to patients after recently receiving reports of suspicious email, text and phone messages, according to an email sent Monday. The communications appear as if they are coming from AHN but are not legitimate. It said some messages have a link to a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Flood assistance helping local counties affected by Aug. 5 water damage

MUNHALL, Pa. — The rush of water on Aug. 5 took over Shady Avenue in Munhall. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. “The garage door was being pushed up by all of the water that was coming down the road and he tried standing on it and it wasn’t going anywhere and as I tried to help him my garage door leading into the house burst open and we got a three foot wave of water,” said Alice McLaughlin, a flood victim.
MUNHALL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
124K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy