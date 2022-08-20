ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
LISBON, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained

The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department, Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End

There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer several hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business, the first black, female-owned cidery in Youngstown and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 22nd

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1982 | George Curtis, an employee of the Peskin Sign Co., was cleaning the clock on the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. building in downtown Youngstown 40 years ago. August 22. 1997: Robert Haft, the businessman who bought Phar-Mor Inc. out of bankruptcy court...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
WFMJ.com

More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown

More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

