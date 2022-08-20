Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
WFMJ.com
Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained
The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department, Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they're gone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End
There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer several hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business, the first black, female-owned cidery in Youngstown and...
Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on.
Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives
Family and friends said Don Wrench was also a motorcycle enthusiast. They celebrated him at the 84th reunion of the Pirate Motorcycle Club.
mahoningmatters.com
KEEPING THE FAITH | You do not have to venture far to appreciate sacred spaces
David shares his appreciation for sacred spaces in the often quoted Psalms 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need. He lets me rest in green meadows; he leads me beside peaceful streams. “He renews my strength. He guides me along right paths, bringing honor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youngstown Press Club announces newest hall of fame class
The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class.
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 22nd
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1982 | George Curtis, an employee of the Peskin Sign Co., was cleaning the clock on the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. building in downtown Youngstown 40 years ago. August 22. 1997: Robert Haft, the businessman who bought Phar-Mor Inc. out of bankruptcy court...
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
Mahoning County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame inductees announced, ceremony at Canfield Fair
The Mahoning County Agricultural Society has announced its first hall of fame nominees that will be inducted at this year's 176th Canfield Fair.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
WFMJ.com
More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown
More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
American Legion Post breaks ground for Veterans’ Plaza
Saturday, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the North Green.
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
Comments / 0