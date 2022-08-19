ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Mississippi Main Street Association excited about $5M funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Main Street Association is distributing $5 million for revitalization projects. The funding is courtesy of the state legislature. There are 48 designated communities. Open this link to view the list. Each community with a population less than 25,000 receives $100,000. Each community with a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Old Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Old Capitol has been closed for a while, but it’s slowly reopening. A lot of history happened in that building. A lot of historic figures have spoken there. It’s been undergoing repairs for several years, but it’s reopened in a limited capacity already. The three oldest government buildings in Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Long Beach, MS
Education
Long Beach, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Long Beach, MS
WKRG News 5

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
VANCLEAVE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#English Language#K12#State#Science
theclintoncourier.net

What Are the Best Types of Small Businesses to Start in Mississippi?

A great business idea may seem challenging to implement, but when you have a strategy for executing it, it can result in a small business. Before implementing an idea, you should consider if there’s demand for your potential services or products. You should determine the best location where your business can thrive as time passes. Instead of implementing traditional business ideas, try to create authentic modern ideas that can improve people’s lives. Below is a list of several small businesses to start in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director

With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Jackson Free Press

A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta

JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
TCHULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Creeks jump banks, cars hydroplane as Mississippi drenched in rain

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Some areas of Central Mississippi are expected to seeseveral inches of rain before this week's wet weather lets up. The heavy rain has forced various creeks around the Jackson area out of the banks. In some cases, the creek water has poured onto roads like State Street, just a few blocks from Meadowbrook, where drivers plowed through the high water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy