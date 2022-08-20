Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Newest Syracuse Common Councilor comes with a criminal record for falsifying records
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse's newest common councilor is the president of the Eastwood Neighborhood Association, the president of CNY Pride, and a convicted criminal. James Monto was appointed to filling Joe Driscoll's seat on Monday. Driscoll left that position to become I-81 project director for the city. Monto was...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses increased violence and burglaries in the city
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed increased violence in Syracuse and burglaries issues on the Eastside. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Madison County Republicans, Conservatives revoke endorsement, both parties supporting Rhonda Youngs for judge
MADISON COUNTY — On Aug. 19 local attorney and Cazenovia Village Associate Judge Rhonda Youngs launched a write-in campaign for Madison County Judge in the Nov. 8, election. She made the announcement following an alleged overdose involving Brad Moses, who is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot.
Utica man charged with 2nd Degree Assault
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing multiple people during a dispute that took place on August 19th. Around 3:55 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 200 block of Genesee Street to investigate the stabbing of multiple people. On the scene they […]
cnycentral.com
109 former staff, survivors and retired police call for Vera House accountability
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than 100 people have now signed a public letter demanding accountability and change from Vera House, a nonprofit that works with sexual and domestic violence victims, for its decision to employ a registered sex offender as a victim advocate. 109 people have signed the letter...
informnny.com
17-year-old charged with Criminal Weapon Possession in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department. Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.
localsyr.com
Actor Lou Ferrigno becomes new honorary member of Syracuse Police Department
(WSYR-TV) — Hulk Smash! There is a new honorary member of the Syracuse Police Department!. Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as “The Hulk,” received the honor at the Patrol Office on Erie Boulevard on Monday, August 22. Ferrigno served as a sheriff’s deputy in California...
cnycentral.com
Neighbors say crime on Syracuse's north side decreases quality of life
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old male victim was shot and killed in a shooting that took place this morning on the corner of North State Street and James Street. The shooting is part of a recent uptick in crime—and follows six others that occurred last weekend. “I’m tired...
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
cnycentral.com
Man, 39, arrested for stabbing three family members including teen girl in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded late Sunday night to a reported stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue near Schiller Park shortly before 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Raheim Stephens, 39, with a laceration to his elbow. Police determined Stephens had stabbed several...
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
Heavy rains flood basements, cause problems on roads in Onondaga County
Liverpool, N.Y. — Heavy rains Monday have led to flooded basements and hazardous conditions on roads in Onondaga County, authorities said. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. for Onondaga County and warned of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. At 4:16...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
