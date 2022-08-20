ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police department discusses increased violence and burglaries in the city

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed increased violence in Syracuse and burglaries issues on the Eastside. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with 2nd Degree Assault

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing multiple people during a dispute that took place on August 19th. Around 3:55 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 200 block of Genesee Street to investigate the stabbing of multiple people. On the scene they […]
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

17-year-old charged with Criminal Weapon Possession in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department. Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors say crime on Syracuse's north side decreases quality of life

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old male victim was shot and killed in a shooting that took place this morning on the corner of North State Street and James Street. The shooting is part of a recent uptick in crime—and follows six others that occurred last weekend. “I’m tired...
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

