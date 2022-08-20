ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rainy weekend ahead — Here’s the details

By Dontae Jones
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s for the evening. Should be pleasant for spending the evening out and about.

Friday night touchdown forecast:

Rain chances return this weekend. Here are the weekend rain details:

First rain opportunity late Saturday afternoon and especially in the evening.

Multiple chances with several clusters Sunday and again Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192iDd_0hO80vxB00

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend. Indications that warmer than normal temperatures Labor Day week. Day to day details to follow.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.

