News Channel Nebraska
Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
kios.org
5th-Generation Farmer Graham Christensen on Regeneration, the Farm Bill and 'Talking Nebraska to Nebraskans'
A common concern on "Riverside Chats" isn't just the climate crisis, but the seeming inability to talk about existential risks like global warming when much of our bandwidth is taken up by the noise of culture wars. In previous conversations, a concept has come up as a model for what...
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July
Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
KETV.com
No November Vote: Medical marijuana petitions fall short of making Nebraska ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's Secretary of State said Monday two petition drives seeking to place medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot both fell short. In a news release, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative collected 77,843 signatures. The Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative...
Kearney Hub
UNO sweeps Lopers in volleyball exhibition
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha swept a young University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 in an exhibition match Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena. The Lopers and Mavericks, old-time Division II rivals, met for the first time in over a decade. Statistics...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
Kearney Hub
Watch Now: Phelps Memorial Health Center mass casualty drill
Phelps Memorial Health Center mass casualty drill was held on Saturday in Holdrege. Departments and emergency personnel from across Central Nebraska participated in the event.
Kearney Hub
Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm
KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children. When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
WOWT
Election 2022: Medical marijuana ballot initiative fails in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters won’t see any measures about medical marijuana on their ballots in November. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced Monday that the two initiatives failed to qualify for the ballot. Petitioners turned in 77,119 signatures for the cannabis regulation initiative and 77,843 signatures for the patient protections initiative, each falling short of the 86,776 signatures required.
doniphanherald.com
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
gothenburgleader.com
Gothenburg Grad Receives Stipend for Summer Research
Five Department of Agronomy and Horticulture students are among 175 Husker undergraduates awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative...
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Nebraska issues warning for Harmful Algal Blooms
The state has issued a health alert issued for Harmful Algal Blooms across several areas in Nebraska.
