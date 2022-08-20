ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo

HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
HOLDREGE, NE
FOX 2

Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Ponca, NE
Kansas State
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mark Whitacre
Kearney Hub

UNO sweeps Lopers in volleyball exhibition

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha swept a young University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 in an exhibition match Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena. The Lopers and Mavericks, old-time Division II rivals, met for the first time in over a decade. Statistics...
KEARNEY, NE
#Cnw Kearney
Kearney Hub

Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm

KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children. When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.
KEARNEY, NE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
WOWT

Election 2022: Medical marijuana ballot initiative fails in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters won’t see any measures about medical marijuana on their ballots in November. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced Monday that the two initiatives failed to qualify for the ballot. Petitioners turned in 77,119 signatures for the cannabis regulation initiative and 77,843 signatures for the patient protections initiative, each falling short of the 86,776 signatures required.
gothenburgleader.com

Gothenburg Grad Receives Stipend for Summer Research

Five Department of Agronomy and Horticulture students are among 175 Husker undergraduates awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative...
GOTHENBURG, NE
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE

