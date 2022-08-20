I see a picture of two of the dogs that were abused. My god they look terrible. Is there a picture of the two women accused of abusing them?
they were pulling the dog from either direction by two leashes, and whipping it over the head. Idc, it's animal abuse. you can train dogs without hitting them.
Their attorney talks about how Cane Corso's can attack and be vicious, well most dogs who are beat end up that way or have many other issues. I'm pretty sure it was trying to chew through the two "leashes" they had wrapped around it's neck as she slapped it upside the head with her whip. Not to mention the other dog who followed an obvious command to sit, and sat and then one of them came up beside him and knocked the dog to the ground. That leads to fear and distrust of humans and is totally uncalled for. I hope they end up never being allowed to own animals again.
