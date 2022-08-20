ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Slow your roll player.
3d ago

I see a picture of two of the dogs that were abused. My god they look terrible. Is there a picture of the two women accused of abusing them?

Keiara Starr
3d ago

they were pulling the dog from either direction by two leashes, and whipping it over the head. Idc, it's animal abuse. you can train dogs without hitting them.

Lisa Conner
2d ago

Their attorney talks about how Cane Corso's can attack and be vicious, well most dogs who are beat end up that way or have many other issues. I'm pretty sure it was trying to chew through the two "leashes" they had wrapped around it's neck as she slapped it upside the head with her whip. Not to mention the other dog who followed an obvious command to sit, and sat and then one of them came up beside him and knocked the dog to the ground. That leads to fear and distrust of humans and is totally uncalled for. I hope they end up never being allowed to own animals again.

klax-tv.com

Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out

WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
WDSU

Animal control finds 46 dogs in a LaPlace home without proper care

LAPLACE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a LaPlace woman accused of abusing 46 dogs in her home. Keiondra Markey, 42, is being accused of housing 46 dogs in small to medium-sized crates, together, with no food or water. Deputies were...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Representative Charged with DWI and Other Charges After Troopers Witness Him Doing a Burnout

Louisiana State Representative Charged with DWI and Other Charges After Troopers Witness Him Doing a Burnout. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 21, 2022, that soon after 2:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A noticed an alleged reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. The automobile was driven by Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed. On August 18, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Street Crimes Unit received an anonymous complaint about illegal drug sales at the Jubilee Express on College Drive from a concerned citizen.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Beware! Arkansas Kissing Bug May Sound Cute but Could be Deadly

They may be tiny but their bite packs a punch that is deadly to not only its prey but to humans as well if left untreated. The Kissing Bug( Triatoma Sanguisuga) may sound cute but they are far from being anything but cute, native to South and Central America, and Mexico kissing bugs are now commonly found in Arkansas and other portions of the United States including Texas and Oklahoma. They get their name because they are known for biting people on their faces near the mouth or eyes but they can bite you anywhere on your body, similar to a mosquito, they feed off your blood. The worst part about the kissing bug and this is really GROSS they poop on your face after biting which then can spread the disease Chagas.
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
KTAL

2 women charged with animal abuse at Louisiana K-9 academy

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two women have been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena, both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey owns the dog training facility. Brimer is Frey’s daughter.
KRMG

Louisiana man, 28, dies after vehicle strikes horse

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — An early-morning crash involving a horse left a Louisiana man dead on Saturday. According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kealin Batiste, 28, of St. Martinville, died due to his injuries following the crash, KLFY reported. Deputies confirmed to KATC that Batiste...
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man pleads guilty to 4th DWI

A Leesville man pleaded guilty Monday to his 4th Driving While Intoxicated offense, according to officials with the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Scott Kezerle, 29, entered his plea before 30th Judicial District Judge Tony Bennett and was immediately sentenced to serve 25 years with the department of corrections. Bennett ordered the sentence be served in addition to the remainder of a 12-year sentence Kezerle was still serving at the time of his most recent arrest.
NOLA.com

After rise in killings, Louisiana's rural parishes twice as deadly as U.S. metros, data shows

In June of 2021, a 14-year-old boy pulled a gun and fatally shot 32-year old Donovan Reed at a graduation party in Eunice, a city in St. Landry Parish. Earlier this summer, two teens were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Eunice convenience store. In Opelousas, the St. Landry parish seat, two men fired into a public housing apartment in April, killing a man and a four-year old and wounding three others. One of the wounded was a 17-month old whose diaper was swollen with blood, according to neighbors on the scene.
People

Ford Ordered to Pay $1.7B to Family of Georgia Couple Killed in Truck Crash, Plans to Appeal

Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to appeal a verdict ordering the company to pay $1.7 billion to the family of a Georgia couple killed while driving one of their vehicles. The verdict was reached late last week after the deceased's children, Adam and Kim Hill, sued the motor-vehicle corporation over the 2014 rollover crash, which killed their parents Melvin and Voncile Hill.
