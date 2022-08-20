ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.22.2022 — DeSantis Campaigns—Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez Makes Big Gaffe? — Qanon at Work in Central Florida Congressional Race?— More...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent the last weekend before the August 23 primary election hopscotching around Florida campaigning for school board candidates he has personally endorsed. His education tour, which touched the communities in Miami, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties, drew in hundreds of interested and supporting Republican voters. Meanwhile,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22

Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

'Human Life Protection' amendment proposed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a "God-given right to life of the preborn individual." The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State to move forward with the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee would need to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot. It then would need approval from at least 60 percent of voters. The proposal seeks to establish a constitutional right that would say, "The right to life of the preborn...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

One in seven voters in Florida cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary

Nearly one in seven Florida voters have cast a ballot either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday's primary. Of the 2 million people who voted as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 1.5 million chose to send in their selections by mail — about half of them Democrats and more than one-third Republicans — while more than half a million voted early, according to the state Division of Elections.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida Primary Election voting guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
FLORIDA STATE

