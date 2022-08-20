Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.22.2022 — DeSantis Campaigns—Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez Makes Big Gaffe? — Qanon at Work in Central Florida Congressional Race?— More...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent the last weekend before the August 23 primary election hopscotching around Florida campaigning for school board candidates he has personally endorsed. His education tour, which touched the communities in Miami, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties, drew in hundreds of interested and supporting Republican voters. Meanwhile,...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary 2022: Early voting ends in Central Florida with decline in turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up over the weekend in Central Florida, but it's not too late to cast your ballot: Tuesday is Florida Primary Election Day. Officials say they saw fewer early voters this year. According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 554,000 Floridians turned out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis uses cash and clout to reshape Florida school races
Jacqueline Rosario is one of more than two dozen conservative school board candidates Gov. DeSantis endorsed this election cycle, a move that came with $1,000 donations.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
fox35orlando.com
Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary
ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
sflcn.com
Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General
ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22
Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
'Human Life Protection' amendment proposed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a "God-given right to life of the preborn individual." The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State to move forward with the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee would need to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot. It then would need approval from at least 60 percent of voters. The proposal seeks to establish a constitutional right that would say, "The right to life of the preborn...
One in seven voters in Florida cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary
Nearly one in seven Florida voters have cast a ballot either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday's primary. Of the 2 million people who voted as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 1.5 million chose to send in their selections by mail — about half of them Democrats and more than one-third Republicans — while more than half a million voted early, according to the state Division of Elections.
cbs12.com
Florida Primary Election voting guide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
You can't vote for another party's candidates in the Florida primary. Here's why.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The deadline for Florida voters to cast their ballot in the primary election is 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. If you've already voted, either through early voting or a vote-by-mail ballot, you may be wondering why you're only seeing candidates for your affiliated party. And,...
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
wogx.com
2022 Florida Primary: When do polls open, close on election day?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Florida's primary election. Across the state, polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. If you arrive after 7 p.m., you will not be able to cast your ballot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out
ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.
floridatrippers.com
Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut
Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
sflcn.com
What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
Comments / 0