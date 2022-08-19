Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
ffxnow.com
A free and privately funded shuttle is coming to Reston Town Center
A new free shuttle service is coming soon to Reston Town Center to connect the RTC Metro Station to Reston’s urban core. LinkRTC, the new, privately-funded shuttle service managed by the Reston Town Center Association, is expected to begin operation on weekdays when the station opens in the fall. Six stops are planned for the internal shuttle, which will provide free service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Nine Displaced by Herndon Townhouse Fire — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Monaghan Drive at 5:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22). Investigators determined it was ignited by a malfunctioning electrical circuit above the second-floor bathroom. There were no reported injuries, but the fire displaced nine people and caused about $70,000 in damages. [FCFRD]
WJLA
Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
ffxnow.com
NEW: Fairfax County could end local Covid state of emergency next month
An end may be in sight for the local state of emergency that Fairfax County has had in place since the COVID-19 pandemic upended government operations and daily life in March 2020. “A County Executive agenda item regarding ending the Local Emergency Declaration that was established to support response and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
New concept plan for Langston Blvd shows sweeping vision of greener corridor with taller buildings
The new preliminary concept plan for Langston Blvd envisions the corridor’s transformation over several decades into a “Green Main Street.”. The extensive plan — which has been in the works for years — calls for land use changes along the former Lee Highway, with the aim of encouraging re-development over time, though the proposed zoning changes are not quite as drastic as what had been discussed last year.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Happy first day!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. The summer went by so fast! I am thrilled to get my kids off...
ffxnow.com
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
ffxnow.com
Family mourns loss and seeks justice for pedestrian killed in Seven Corners parking lot
The family of a Maryland man who died after a car struck him in a Seven Corners parking lot is seeking justice. Albert Sweat, 62, of Silver Spring, was killed on Thursday (Aug. 18) after two cars that were merging into the same lane collided in Wilson Blvd, Fairfax County police reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
Yu Noodles to dish out Chinese soup and dumplings in Tysons this fall
An up-and-coming, local Chinese restaurant chain will open a new location in Tysons’ Scotts Run area later this year. Construction has begun on Yu Noodles in The Commons at 1690 Anderson Road, Suite B. A brochure for the Safeway-anchored shopping center indicates that the restaurant is replacing Nouvelle Salon next to Lost Dog Cafe.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
WTOP
Amazon hopes to build data center on 60 acres in Prince William Co.
Amazon is seeking to build a 900,000-square-foot data center on 60 acres of land in Prince William County, along Virginia Route 28 in Bristow. In its request for a rezoning and special use permit, Amazon is seeking to rezone what is currently wooded agricultural-use property between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Rd., near Piper Lane, into a planned business district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernvirginiamag.com
The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year
One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
tinyhousetalk.com
10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia
Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
townandtourist.com
25 Best Washington DC Hikes (Historic & Lengthy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington DC is stitched into the very fabric of the United States. Home of the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, Washington DC is not only our nation’s capital, but is an incredibly scenic portrait of America’s countryside.
WJLA
Police investigating after body discovered in wooded area behind Fairfax County apartments
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was discovered in a wooded area behind apartments in Hybla Valley, Va., according to information from Fairfax County police. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue at around 1 p.m. Detectives believe the body...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
ffxnow.com
22-year-old arrested for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint in her Reston apartment
Fairfax County police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in her apartment in Reston. Antony Agee, 22, was charged with intent to commit rape, abduction and the prevention of a 911 call in connection with the incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced in a press conference today (Tuesday).
DC to offer more than $200K to incentivize residents to buy homes
Prospective homebuyers in Washington, D.C., can now receive more than $200,000 to help with their mortgage down payments, marking the latest effort by the city government to incentivize district residents to purchase homes.
Comments / 0