Herndon, VA

ffxnow.com

A free and privately funded shuttle is coming to Reston Town Center

A new free shuttle service is coming soon to Reston Town Center to connect the RTC Metro Station to Reston’s urban core. LinkRTC, the new, privately-funded shuttle service managed by the Reston Town Center Association, is expected to begin operation on weekdays when the station opens in the fall. Six stops are planned for the internal shuttle, which will provide free service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Nine Displaced by Herndon Townhouse Fire — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Monaghan Drive at 5:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22). Investigators determined it was ignited by a malfunctioning electrical circuit above the second-floor bathroom. There were no reported injuries, but the fire displaced nine people and caused about $70,000 in damages. [FCFRD]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

New concept plan for Langston Blvd shows sweeping vision of greener corridor with taller buildings

The new preliminary concept plan for Langston Blvd envisions the corridor’s transformation over several decades into a “Green Main Street.”. The extensive plan — which has been in the works for years — calls for land use changes along the former Lee Highway, with the aim of encouraging re-development over time, though the proposed zoning changes are not quite as drastic as what had been discussed last year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: Happy first day!

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. The summer went by so fast! I am thrilled to get my kids off...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park

Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Yu Noodles to dish out Chinese soup and dumplings in Tysons this fall

An up-and-coming, local Chinese restaurant chain will open a new location in Tysons’ Scotts Run area later this year. Construction has begun on Yu Noodles in The Commons at 1690 Anderson Road, Suite B. A brochure for the Safeway-anchored shopping center indicates that the restaurant is replacing Nouvelle Salon next to Lost Dog Cafe.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

Amazon hopes to build data center on 60 acres in Prince William Co.

Amazon is seeking to build a 900,000-square-foot data center on 60 acres of land in Prince William County, along Virginia Route 28 in Bristow. In its request for a rezoning and special use permit, Amazon is seeking to rezone what is currently wooded agricultural-use property between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Rd., near Piper Lane, into a planned business district.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

22-year-old arrested for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint in her Reston apartment

Fairfax County police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in her apartment in Reston. Antony Agee, 22, was charged with intent to commit rape, abduction and the prevention of a 911 call in connection with the incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced in a press conference today (Tuesday).
RESTON, VA

