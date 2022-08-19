Read full article on original website
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
mymoinfo.com
Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home
(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
KSDK
Police release name of victim in fatal Mount Pleasant shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for help in finding the man who shot and killed a man in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis on August 15. Police released a photo of a man standing near a black or dark gray car, arms outstretched, aiming a gun at something out of the frame.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
KMOV
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
KSDK
St. Louis firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire
The three-story vacant building is difficult to attack, firefighters said. They were working to make sure the fire doesn't spread to other buildings.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
KSDK
Urban League helps thousands of St. Louis area flood victims
Car after car rolled up to the Urban League Headquarters on Saturday afternoon. They offered supplies to those still recovering from the flooding last month.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
Man killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
A boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks claimed the life of a Byrnes Mill, Missouri man.
Washington Missourian
County looking at changes to suspended license cases
Franklin County’s municipal court could soon be hearing cases on revoked and suspended driver’s licenses. Such cases are now heard in Franklin County Circuit Court, with people accused of driving with a revoked or suspended license facing state charges.
