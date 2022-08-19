ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

TobyMac New Album 2022: 'Life After Death' Will Be All About Son's Tragic Death

TobyMac, a contemporary Christian music singer, turned to songwriting after the terrible death of his 21-year-old son, who died in October 2019 from an unintentional drug overdose, to make sense of the tragedy. TobyMac's seventh studio album, "Life After Death," to be released on Friday (August 19) on Forefront/Capitol Christian...
Kerrang

Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video

A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
MUSIC
NME

IVE nod to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ on new single ‘After LIKE’

Rising K-pop girl group IVE have dropped their third single album ‘After LIKE’ today (August 22). Its title track prominently interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s iconic 1978 hit, ‘I Will Survive’, written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris. Accompanying its release was an energetic music video starring the six-member Starship Entertainment act, who unite in the chorus to showcase dynamic choreography and end the video with a dazzling, fireworks-filled finale.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+

American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Opens Nigeria Office, Names Godwin Tom Managing Director

Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, and named Godwin Tom managing director. He will report to Guy Henderson, SMP’s president of international. Most recently, Tom was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked closely with artists including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya and many others. Henderson said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the...
MUSIC
Variety

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV VMAs, which air Sunday, August 28 at 8. p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group’s new video “Tippa My Tongue” will premiere on the channel today. The song appears on the grouo’s forthcoming album, “Return of the Dream Canteen,” due October 14 on Warner Records. The long-running band, who have won eight VMAs, will return to the show’s stage for the first time in more than two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award. They scored their 29th nomination...
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Beth previews new album with hot "Let Me Be"

Beth Griffith-Manley, aka Beth. The daughter of Motown Funk Brother Johnny Griffith, and a former The Voice contestant, Beth has been active touring with Kem and The O'Jays over the past year, when not performing her own shows. She's a constant worker, and that work has been paying off with a growing fanbase around the world.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Haunted by Something Seriously Spooky in New ‘Yen’ Video

Something’s haunting Corey Taylor in the new music video for Slipknot’s recent song, “Yen,” from their upcoming LP, The End, So Far. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the clip is set in a large, creepy mansion and cuts between psychedelic-tinged shots of Slipknot performing the track, and a sequence in which a maskless Taylor stumbles around the large space, followed by all manner of unnerving, occult-ish  figures. At one point, Taylor embraces a woman on fire, while the clip ends with a suitably eerie postscript: Tortilla Man playing a toy piano in an empty garden in...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Billy Strings Talks About the ‘Magic’ of Music and Songwriting After His ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

Billy Strings has been making a name for himself over the past few years. His album 2019 album Home won a Grammy Award, he’s taken home several trophies from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and has played all over the world. It seems like the Michigan-born flatpicking prodigy’s star continues to rise. Last year, Strings made his Austin City Limits debut.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Watch: Mateus Asato jams with Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess

Mateus Asato, the guitarist who rose to fame by sharing his music via Instagram, has shared a jam session with keyboardist Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater. Asato has over one million followers on the platform and since rising to popularity, he’s toured with pop stars such as Jessie J and Tori Kelly, as well as earning his own signature model with Suhr Guitars.
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Creedence Clearwater Revival Never-Before-Heard Live Album on the Way

Country-rock band Creedence Clearwater have a revival album on the way. The album is live, and has never been heard before. The band, which was active from the years 1959-1972, consisted of members John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook, and Doug Clifford. The live album is the band’s London’s Royal Albert Hall performance from April 14, 1970, according to AV Club. The album is 12 tracks, and also comes with a documentary.

