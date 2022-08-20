ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

KGW

Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Oregon racial profiling lawsuit ends in $4.4 million penalty for Walmart

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to Michael Mangum, a Black man who sued the store after he said he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee at the Walmart in Wood Village. According to the lawsuit, the employee "spied" on Mangum while he was shopping, ordered him to leave and then called police when he refused.
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Hillsboro, OR
KGW

Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
AUBURN, WA
KGW

Arson ruled out in Roseway Theater fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have determined that a three-alarm fire that heavily damaged the historic Roseway Theater earlier this month was triggered by an electrical accident, ruling out the possibility of arson. Portland Fire & Rescue has completed its investigation and turned the scene over to private fire investigators,...
PORTLAND, OR
#Shooting#Police Public#Violent Crime#Max Blue Line
KGW

Shooting in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood leaves one dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a reported shooting in Southeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said that officers from the agency's East Precinct responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a person shot at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue. They arrived to find one man dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem

PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
PORTLAND, OR
