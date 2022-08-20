Read full article on original website
Family of man shot by Hillsboro police officer says he's in critical condition
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer last Friday is in critical condition after the officer shot him during the confrontation, according to the man's family. On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano. Many...
KGW
Family says man accused of attacking Hillsboro officer is in critical condition after shooting
The suspect’s family believes that the officer could have handled the situation differently. Christine Pitawanich has an update from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
Oregon racial profiling lawsuit ends in $4.4 million penalty for Walmart
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to Michael Mangum, a Black man who sued the store after he said he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee at the Walmart in Wood Village. According to the lawsuit, the employee "spied" on Mangum while he was shopping, ordered him to leave and then called police when he refused.
'Serial purse-snatcher' arrested; Clackamas police seeking additional victims
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A suspect that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is calling a "serial purse-snatcher" was arrested Monday in Clackamas County after fleeing from deputies the week prior. 40-year-old Darren Dean Goff of Eagle Creek, Ore. was arrested Monday night, according to CCSO. Goff was wanted for...
Pilot dead after amateur-built plane crashes in rural Linn County
SCIO, Ore. — Authorities said Sunday evening that one person died and another person was severely injured after a small plane crashed near the Linn County community of Scio that afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff's Office was notified around 2 p.m. of a single-engine plane crash east of Scio...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
Arson ruled out in Roseway Theater fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have determined that a three-alarm fire that heavily damaged the historic Roseway Theater earlier this month was triggered by an electrical accident, ruling out the possibility of arson. Portland Fire & Rescue has completed its investigation and turned the scene over to private fire investigators,...
Police officers fire at suspect during arrest attempt in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers fired shots at a 49-year-old man on Tuesday while trying to take him into custody on state and federal warrants linked to gun crimes and sexual assault charges. Members of the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) Focused Intervention Team (FIT) were attempting to arrest...
Shooting in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood leaves one dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a reported shooting in Southeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said that officers from the agency's East Precinct responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a person shot at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue. They arrived to find one man dead at the scene.
'It's violence for no reason': Neighbors react after 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Northeast Rocky Butte Lane in Northeast Portland, by the Rocky Butte Natural Area, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. According to a PPB...
Deputies in Multnomah County discover 'rainbow fentanyl' during execution of search warrant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a new form of fentanyl has made its way to Portland, and it's both far more potent and more dangerous than the more common blue fentanyl pills. Police have referred to the new version as "rainbow fentanyl" due to its multiple colors. "We've seen...
'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said. Meyeroff still cannot...
Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem
PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
KGW
Advocates push to keep Oregon bias crime suspects behind bars after Portland attack
Under existing state policy, those accused of serious racially-motivated crimes can walk out of jail right after booking. That’s what happened in Portland.
Highway 26 lanes shut down west of Portland after vehicle fire spreads
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
‘It’s horrible’: Man attacks woman with a 34-pound rock after being released from mental health clinic
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of bashing a woman’s head with a large rock last week appeared in court Thursday. This was just the latest in a string of random, violent attacks on Portland's streets. According to court documents, Dwayne Anthony Simpson, 40, had just been released...
Portland church hopes to address the roots of gun violence with youth summit
PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday was the final day of a summer camp for kids at Highland Christian Center in the Montavilla neighborhood of Northeast Portland; a day of celebration and fun for the young ones and their teen mentors. But there was something else in store for the older...
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, attempting to drive through fences and yards
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Sunday and charged with 34 crimes after leading police on a lengthy chase, first in a car and later on foot, that ended inside a residential home. Officers located a stolen pickup truck on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, a Portland...
KGW
Walmart hit with $4.4 million verdict in racial discrimination lawsuit
Michael Mangum said he was racially profiled at a Portland-area Walmart. The lawsuit said Walmart kept a security guard employed despite a history of false reports.
