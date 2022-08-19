Read full article on original website
New 116th precinct comes to Queens
Since the early 1970’s, Bess DeBetham and other community members have been advocating for a new police precinct to serve Southeast Queens. After over 40 years, their efforts are finally paying off. “That was the hottest thing on our agenda, was getting the precinct,” she said. What You...
Correction officer indicted in death of teen
The state attorney general indicted a New York City correction officer on murder and manslaughter charges Monday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the Bronx last month. Prosecutors allege Dion Middleton, 45, shot at a car driving near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue just after 1...
New Yorker of the Week: Brent Crook
Learning a new city can be a little much for some. Brent Crook’s job is to make the process less overwhelming for visitors coming to New York City. “It’s mostly just explaining where we are, what can I tell them about this neighborhood and what we’re going to see next,” he said.
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
AP calls NY-10 race for Goldman, Niou yet to concede
Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman was declared the winner in the 10th Congressional District’s Democratic primary early Wednesday morning by The Associated Press. Spectrum News NY1 has not declared a victor in the race. Goldman leads the race with about 1,300 votes separating him and his closest competitor, Manhattan...
