Man arrested after being found near Frontier High School with a gun

Another local school had to be put on lockdown after a man was arrested for standing near the parking lot of Frontier High School with a gun.

According to Kern High School District officials, 24-year-old Carlos Tamayo was identified by a campus supervisor around 9:45 a.m. Thursday as a non-student near school property. A school district police officer responded and the school was put on lockdown.

Tamayo was later apprehended on Olive Drive.

Tamayo is now facing charges for having a firearm on school grounds, possession of a large capacity magazine, and resisting arrest.