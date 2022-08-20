ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27.com

Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland banks loan for East Huntingdon industrial park development

Financing for a $6.3 million project to develop nearly 79 acres at an East Huntingdon industrial park is finalized, Westmoreland County development officials announced this week. County commissioners, serving as members of the county’s Industrial Development Corp., approved an agreement for a $2.25 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Changing agricultural landscape leaves fewer farmers to work larger farms

When Ralph Myers, 85, looks at the farming operations around him, the difference is stark compared to three decades ago. “In 1995, there were about 195 dairy farmers in Armstrong County,” said Myers, a fourth-generation farmer from Gilpin and patriarch at Myers Pickle Farm, which dates to 1866. “Today, there might be 15 to 20 of them, and there are none down in the southern part of the county.”
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated

Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties

INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host three regional job fairs to fill positions in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter Maintenance....
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study

North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WJAC TV

'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Ramps Up Labor & Industry Enforcement

To better respond to and prevent labor law violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (DOL). The memorandum is an effort to share information regarding violations of labor and workers' compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sweet corn, tomatoes are foundation for more diverse offerings from Western Pa. farmers

Hempfield farmer Neil Palmer says that for 50 years his operation has been focused on growing fresh produce, which is sold at his own farm market. “This year, we have a little more than 20 acres of fresh vegetables,” said Palmer, a fourth-generation farmer. “For the most part, it’s been a matter of what the local community is interested in, but a key decision is the cash value of the crop.”
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: We need Wolf's stimulus checks

Pennsylvania citizens: I am writing to prompt you to write or call your state senator and representative regarding the $2,000 stimulus checks Gov. Tom Wolf wishes to give all Pennsylvania citizens. Wolf would like to give every Pennsylvania citizen who makes $80,000 or less a check for $2,000. I wrote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
CRESSON, PA
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

