Police looking for missing and endangered man from Hillsdale

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Travis Flowers Taylor, 27, was last seen leaving the Walmart in Jonesville on Monday, police said.

Taylor is reportedly homeless and gets around on a bike, police said.

If you have seen Taylor or know where he might be, you are asked to call Trooper Risner from the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580 or just call 911.

