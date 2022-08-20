ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Oklahoma bust nets almost 600 pounds of meth

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is reporting one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history. It all began last month with an investigation targeting a drug trafficking organization moving meth from Mexico to central and southern Oklahoma. Ardmore police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Drug...
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
actionnews5.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
kswo.com

Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday. James Coddington was convicted in the 1997 murder of Alan Hale. Coddington allegedly killed and robbed Hale after he refused to loan him money to buy drugs. But he and his attorney argue...
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
blackchronicle.com

Attorney General O’Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages other Victims to Come Forward | Criminal Justice & More Latest News Here

- Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. Francis Daniel Maldonado, 35, is charged with two counts of Embezzlement. - Advertisement -...
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
KFOR

Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans

The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
