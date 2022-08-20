Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Oklahoma bust nets almost 600 pounds of meth
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is reporting one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history. It all began last month with an investigation targeting a drug trafficking organization moving meth from Mexico to central and southern Oklahoma. Ardmore police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Drug...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney argue...
actionnews5.com
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Oklahoma contractor charged with embezzlement
Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.
As Oklahoma Rakes in Cash, Why Is Texas Stubborn About Gambling?
I recently spent a weekend in Oklahoma to attend a funeral. As my dearly departed loved one would have wanted, we put the "fun" in funeral by spending part of our trip at the casino. It was also a logistical necessity as the casino was the only decent hotel anywhere near where the funeral was to be held.
This Oklahoma ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ Remains a Sooner State Mystery!
Located in Northeastern Oklahoma and nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains range you'll find one of the Sooner State's biggest mysteries, 'The Bridge to Nowhere.' If you've ever visited Grand Lake O' the Cherokees you may have seen this unexplained mystery for yourself, a bridge that literally goes nowhere.
kswo.com
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday. James Coddington was convicted in the 1997 murder of Alan Hale. Coddington allegedly killed and robbed Hale after he refused to loan him money to buy drugs. But he and his attorney argue...
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General awaits response from local wedding photographer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The clock is ticking on a local photographer who’s accused of ghosting clients after their wedding day. Complaints against Lindsey Nichole Photography have now reached the Attorney General, and the state may soon get involved. In Your Corner first learned of the business last...
blackchronicle.com
Attorney General O’Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages other Victims to Come Forward | Criminal Justice & More Latest News Here
- Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. Francis Daniel Maldonado, 35, is charged with two counts of Embezzlement. - Advertisement -...
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
KFOR
Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans
The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
