Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
What to do with clothes you no longer wear
Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
The road to new fuel efficiency rules is filled with potholes. Here's how Australia can avoid them
Last week, federal Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen officially put fuel efficiency standards on the national agenda, saying the measure would reduce transport emissions and encourage electric vehicle uptake. Fuel efficiency standards are applied to car manufacturers and indirectly set limits on how much CO₂ can on average be emitted from a new vehicle. Such standards lead to lower fuel costs for motorists and could help Australia meet its targets under the Paris climate agreement. Importantly, Bowen noted any new rules must be ambitious and designed specifically for Australia. But implementing effective standards is easier said than done – and...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage
Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches. Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers. Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage...
BBC
Beverley: Archaeologists unearth suspected medieval pub in dig
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire say they may have stumbled on a medieval alehouse. Volunteers have spent the past three weeks searching for the remains of a village at High Hunsley, near Beverley. Assistant site director Emma Samuel said a large number of pottery beakers and jugs had...
U.K.・
BBC
Dinosaurs: Scientists discover second asteroid that may have caused extinction
Scientists are investigating whether dinosaurs were wiped off our planet not by one asteroid strike, but by two!. They've discovered a huge new crater below the seabed off the coast of west Africa. It is of a similar age to the crater in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by the...
Comments / 0