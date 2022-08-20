ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

What to do with clothes you no longer wear

Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
TheConversationAU

The road to new fuel efficiency rules is filled with potholes. Here's how Australia can avoid them

Last week, federal Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen officially put fuel efficiency standards on the national agenda, saying the measure would reduce transport emissions and encourage electric vehicle uptake. Fuel efficiency standards are applied to car manufacturers and indirectly set limits on how much CO₂ can on average be emitted from a new vehicle. Such standards lead to lower fuel costs for motorists and could help Australia meet its targets under the Paris climate agreement. Importantly, Bowen noted any new rules must be ambitious and designed specifically for Australia. But implementing effective standards is easier said than done – and...
BBC

Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage

Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches. Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers. Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage...
BBC

Beverley: Archaeologists unearth suspected medieval pub in dig

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire say they may have stumbled on a medieval alehouse. Volunteers have spent the past three weeks searching for the remains of a village at High Hunsley, near Beverley. Assistant site director Emma Samuel said a large number of pottery beakers and jugs had...
