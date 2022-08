Buy Now A taxi travels down East All Saints Street in Frederick in 2020. Frederick’s alderman voted on Thursday to increase taxi rates in the city. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Taxicab customers in the city of Frederick will pay more for a ride after the city’s aldermen voted to raise rates — a move cab company owners said was desperately needed in the face of rising costs.

The starting rate for a trip will increase from $2.80 to $4, and the rate for the first mile of a trip from $4.70 to a total of $6.