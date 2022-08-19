Maxwell Jeffrey Veatch: March 14, 1992 – August 13, 2022. Max Veatch died from Fentanyl poisoning on August 13, 2022. Max grew up in Thornton, Colorado where he enjoyed a very active childhood that included swimming, gymnastics, scouting, hunting, fishing, rock climbing, lacrosse, and many other activities. But Max excelled most of all at ice hockey. As a boy, Max played hockey for Hyland Hills and then the Colorado Thunderbirds, where he earned a reputation as a hard-hitting leader and lightning-fast skater. After his graduation from Mountain Range High School in 2010, Max went on to play junior hockey, until a knee injury ended his playing career. Max earned a degree at Arizona State University in 2017 and began a career in commercial real estate in Arizona before returning to Colorado and eventually Cheyenne to be closer to his family.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO