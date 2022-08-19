Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation to host 6th Great Bison Shuffle Trail Run
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Great Bison Shuffle Trail Run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on Sept. 10. This year’s Shuffle will feature a half-marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run, 2K walk/run and 1K kids “fun run.”...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council sends open container amendment for Community Appreciation Day to Public Works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An amendment that would allow for open containers at Community Appreciation Day has been sent to the Public Works Committee by the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Aug. 22. Community Appreciation Day will be taking place on Sept. 24, 2022. The amendment would allow for the open...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
ARPA Grant Program application for hydraulic project approved by Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A grant which would go toward a hydraulic project was approved by City Council this evening. The ARPA grants for water and sewer projects come from the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. The grant would be used for the Water Reclamation Facilities Hydraulic Capacity...
capcity.news
Compensation change for active military employees to be discussed during Cheyenne City Council meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change in compensation payments for those employees who are active military is being considered by the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Aug. 22. The compensation change would affect only employees who are called to active military duty. If passed, retroactively effective on July 1, 2022, the difference between the employee’s city base pay and total military monetary compensation would be compensated by the city. Previously, the compensation provided the difference between the city base pay and military base pay.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD1 announces policy for free and reduced lunch
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County School District 1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. The Nutrition Services Central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
capcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Jeff Barnes for Laramie County Sherriff
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cap City News has sent out a questionnaire to those running for local seats in the general election as an independent in November. The following are the answers from Jeff Barnes, who is seeking election for Laramie County Sherriff. Answers are edited only for clarity and style.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police and first responders to face off in the Guns N’ Hoses Blood Drive Challenge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off. to see which agency can bring in the most blood donations. The annual “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive challenge will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Veatch, Peel Jr.
Maxwell Jeffrey Veatch: March 14, 1992 – August 13, 2022. Max Veatch died from Fentanyl poisoning on August 13, 2022. Max grew up in Thornton, Colorado where he enjoyed a very active childhood that included swimming, gymnastics, scouting, hunting, fishing, rock climbing, lacrosse, and many other activities. But Max excelled most of all at ice hockey. As a boy, Max played hockey for Hyland Hills and then the Colorado Thunderbirds, where he earned a reputation as a hard-hitting leader and lightning-fast skater. After his graduation from Mountain Range High School in 2010, Max went on to play junior hockey, until a knee injury ended his playing career. Max earned a degree at Arizona State University in 2017 and began a career in commercial real estate in Arizona before returning to Colorado and eventually Cheyenne to be closer to his family.
capcity.news
Wyoming Education Association sues the state, accuses it of ‘inadequate’ school funding
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Education Association announced in a news release Thursday that it was suing the State of Wyoming for what the group said was a violation of the state constitution by the state’s “failing to fund public schools adequately.”. The association, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit...
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
thecheyennepost.com
K-9 Officer Crosses the Rainbow Bridge
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck (2010 - 2017), who is now assigned to the Safety and Training Section at Headquarters in Cheyenne as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Little Theatre To Perform An Absolute Classic In September
When Cheyenne Little Theatre released their schedule for the upcoming season, I was really excited. It's a really solid lineup and the first show that I saw that made my eyes light up is the show that is going to hit Atlas Theater next month. It's a perfect classic and I'm sure, we've all sung songs randomly or quoted the film adaptation of this classic.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew Christopher Martinez, 31 –...
See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower
You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously. This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is...
Comments / 0