cbs2iowa.com

Meet Marion's new fire chief

MARION, Iowa — Marion has selected Tom Fagan to be the next fire chief, the City announced Monday. Fagan is the current interim fire chief if the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. He will start his new role in Marion on September 30. "I'm thrilled to...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Help celebrate 150 years of the Iowa City Fire Department

The entire community is invited to celebrate the Iowa City Fire Department's 150th anniversary at the Iowa City Noon Optimist Club's fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast at the Iowa City Airport, 1801 S. Riverside Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. In addition to airplanes, plane rides, antique cars, and pancakes, the event...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Thousands of UI students return for first day of school

Iowa City — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) was in full operation as students rang in on the first day of school. It's the first day of fall classes at UI. Thousands of students filled up the campus. New freshmen met in the Pentacrest last night for a...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LeDuc holds skating camp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids native and U.S. Olympic skater Timothy LeDuc is coming home to share their experience with the community. After earning the title of U.S. national champion twice, LeDuc has retired from their professional figure skating career - but continues to show care for the sport.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Saturday blues fans gathered in Cedar Rapids for the first annual bourbon and blues festival. Cedar Ridge brewery began hosting bourbon and blues events at its winery and distillery in swisher back in 2010... to celebrate the brand's release of its first bourbon whiskey. the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UI students return to campus for first day of fall semester

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Students returned to class at the University of Iowa on Monday for the first day of the fall semester. Campus welcomed back the 30,000+ students who attend the university. The Class of 2026 gathered at the Pentacrest over the weekend for a class photo shaped...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty trucking company announces $525M business acquisition

A North Liberty trucking business is planning to buy out another company for $525 million. The move will make Heartland Express, Inc. the eighth largest truckload fleet and the third largest irregular route, asset-based truckload carrier in the U.S. Heartland Express announced its plans on Monday to acquire the Contract...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coe College makes "best colleges," list from The Princeton Review

Coe College is the only Iowa college or university to be nationally recognized by The Princeton Review in three crucial higher education categories — Best Career Services, Most Accessible Professors and Best Alumni Network. Coe is also the highest ranked school for internships in the state. The newest accolades...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

