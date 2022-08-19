Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Attorney: CRPD officers use of deadly force justified in July 30 shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney’s Office has completed an investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Cedar Rapids on July 30th. The incident involved Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klostermann and Matt Jenatscheck, who shot at Brandon Nelson. Brandon Nelson sustained...
cbs2iowa.com
Central City man hospitalized after tractor accident on Saturday afternoon
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Central City man was seriously injured when the tractor he was riding hit a grass covered log. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Saturday around 3 pm. 52-year old James Weighton was using a 1934 John Deere...
cbs2iowa.com
Meet Marion's new fire chief
MARION, Iowa — Marion has selected Tom Fagan to be the next fire chief, the City announced Monday. Fagan is the current interim fire chief if the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. He will start his new role in Marion on September 30. "I’m thrilled to...
cbs2iowa.com
Help celebrate 150 years of the Iowa City Fire Department
The entire community is invited to celebrate the Iowa City Fire Department's 150th anniversary at the Iowa City Noon Optimist Club's fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast at the Iowa City Airport, 1801 S. Riverside Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. In addition to airplanes, plane rides, antique cars, and pancakes, the event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Palo public hearing on solar project canceled after county fails to issue proper notice
Linn County — A public hearing was canceled in Palo Monday because the county didn't go about the right way of letting people know about the meeting. Monday night was supposed to be the first of three public hearings, and votes, on the plans for a solar farm at the old Duane Arnold Nuclear site.
cbs2iowa.com
Thousands of UI students return for first day of school
Iowa City — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) was in full operation as students rang in on the first day of school. It's the first day of fall classes at UI. Thousands of students filled up the campus. New freshmen met in the Pentacrest last night for a...
cbs2iowa.com
LeDuc holds skating camp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids native and U.S. Olympic skater Timothy LeDuc is coming home to share their experience with the community. After earning the title of U.S. national champion twice, LeDuc has retired from their professional figure skating career - but continues to show care for the sport.
cbs2iowa.com
1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Saturday blues fans gathered in Cedar Rapids for the first annual bourbon and blues festival. Cedar Ridge brewery began hosting bourbon and blues events at its winery and distillery in swisher back in 2010... to celebrate the brand's release of its first bourbon whiskey. the...
cbs2iowa.com
UI students return to campus for first day of fall semester
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Students returned to class at the University of Iowa on Monday for the first day of the fall semester. Campus welcomed back the 30,000+ students who attend the university. The Class of 2026 gathered at the Pentacrest over the weekend for a class photo shaped...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty trucking company announces $525M business acquisition
A North Liberty trucking business is planning to buy out another company for $525 million. The move will make Heartland Express, Inc. the eighth largest truckload fleet and the third largest irregular route, asset-based truckload carrier in the U.S. Heartland Express announced its plans on Monday to acquire the Contract...
cbs2iowa.com
Coe College makes "best colleges," list from The Princeton Review
Coe College is the only Iowa college or university to be nationally recognized by The Princeton Review in three crucial higher education categories — Best Career Services, Most Accessible Professors and Best Alumni Network. Coe is also the highest ranked school for internships in the state. The newest accolades...
