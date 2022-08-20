ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Comments / 2

Danny Buttler
3d ago

absolutely amazing! this is a wonderful family that has always wanted the best for the people of this community! you couldn't ask for a better family to do this in our small town. Ben is sadly missed and thought of more than anyone knows. I am deeply grateful and very happy to see Amanda working towards this goal. best wishes all the way. the Capshaw family has always been strong. they will continue to be strong and make our community a stronger better place to be. best wishes to Amanda Isaac and Noah. God bless you all!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind

Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
WESTFIELD, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Community Invited to ‘Take Leap of Faith for Families’

MUNCIE, IN—This Saturday, August 27th, Family Alliance invites you to go to new heights to support Muncie families. To support their mission of helping single parent families attain self-sustainability, dozens of community members will be rappelling down the side of the College of Architecture and Planning on the Ball State Campus, and celebrating at a block party on University Green.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and being rivals, the Shenandoah cheer team said […]
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Elwood, IN
Elwood, IN
Society
readthereporter.com

The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin

Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell

Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
SHERIDAN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow#The Catalyst Youth Center#Catalyst Youth Center
Fox 59

Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
FOX59

Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
RILEY, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg 3rd-grader keeps busy running his own business

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — While most 8-year-olds are busy playing with friends, Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is busy running his own business. It all started in 2021 with a simple drawing by the now third-grader. "I knew that everyone was cool, and I wanted to put it on a T-shirt,"...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy