Danny Buttler
3d ago
absolutely amazing! this is a wonderful family that has always wanted the best for the people of this community! you couldn't ask for a better family to do this in our small town. Ben is sadly missed and thought of more than anyone knows. I am deeply grateful and very happy to see Amanda working towards this goal. best wishes all the way. the Capshaw family has always been strong. they will continue to be strong and make our community a stronger better place to be. best wishes to Amanda Isaac and Noah. God bless you all!
2
