ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lawsuit leads to allegations of financial deception by county official

KINGSTON – A discrimination lawsuit by the Ulster County Finance Commissioner’s former secretary has led to testimony of alleged financial cover-ups by Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick. The commissioner is being sued by his former secretary, Heather Mikesh. Mikesh testified that during the pandemic, the Ulster County Payroll Supervisor...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Briarcliff Mayor’s Letter to NY State – Immediate Action Needed

For the last two years, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio has been pressing the NY State Department of Transportation to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining. Following two recent major accidents that could easily have resulted in multiple fatalities, today he renewed his call for immediate repairs to the damaged median barrier and guardrails along the 4-lane highway which opened in 1932.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Energy Independence#State Assembly#Economy#Energy Companies#Fracking#Politics#Gop#Democrats#Republican#Capital Tonight
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, they're waste is good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Antique Fire Engine Muster Held in Kingston (NY)

Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Aug. 20—KINGSTON, N.Y. — Visitors to the Volunteer Firemen’s Hall and Museum of Kingston’s 18th annual Antique Fire Engine Muster on Saturday looked on in awe at more than a dozen vintage fire engines parked on Fair Street. Some came, many with...
KINGSTON, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Assemblyman Colton Opposes Renaming Columbus Day in Schools

Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) is livid with the NYC BOE’s decision in offending centuries-old traditions by renaming holidays or eliminating them from the 2022-2023 school year calendar. “I am outraged that after numerous petitions from all over the city against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: COVID rules for schools will ease this fall

New York state will ease its COVID-19 rules for schools this fall as students and teachers return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Officials plan to align New York's pandemic rules for schools and other areas with updated guidelines released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

A united front is key when negotiating with Spectrum

New Paltz Village and town officials are, in a show of unity, trying to ensure that the cable franchise agreements with both municipalities are as close to identical as can be. That’s intended to prevent “playing one against the other,” according to Anton Stewart, who has overseen this coordinated approach. Stewart spoke to members of the town council at their August 18 meeting. Presenting a united front will be especially important because local leaders are looking to nail down a guarantee for the elusive senior discount, among other changes.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing

On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras

ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Algal blooms overrun Ulster waterways

KINGSTON – Harmful algal blooms have invaded the Wallkill River and Rondout creek in areas of Ulster County and the Riverkeeper organization’s Dan Shapley says people and pets should stay away from those waterways. Shapley said those cyanobacteria produce dangerous toxins. “We’ve seen the harmful algal bloom at...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy