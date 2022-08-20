Jami Marie Frazier, 47, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born August 19, 1975, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Rodney Clark of Harrisville, WV, and the late Shirley Forshey. Jami was a 1994 graduate of Williamstown High School and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A perfect day for Jami was sitting on her porch looking at her flowers and talking on her phone with friends and family.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO