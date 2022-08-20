ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Honey Festival returning August 27-28

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Recreation Commission is excited to bring another festival to the city park area this weekend. The Honey Festival is returning to City Park this Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning to five in the afternoon. Many vendors and people from the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well. A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board. The fair entertains people of all ages from young...
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Street Parade#Carnival Rides#Parkersburg#Kmart
WTAP

County Commission: 8/22/2022. Library levy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Public Library Director, Brian Raitz, requested that the library levy be put on the November ballot. This was a proposed levy that was seen in the spring. Raitz says the levy will have updated language to help residents understand what the levy is and who it will benefit.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
WTAP

Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene

Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie

Jami Marie Frazier, 47, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born August 19, 1975, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Rodney Clark of Harrisville, WV, and the late Shirley Forshey. Jami was a 1994 graduate of Williamstown High School and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A perfect day for Jami was sitting on her porch looking at her flowers and talking on her phone with friends and family.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Snyder, Ruth E.

Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV. went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV., the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly...
ROCKPORT, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale

Thomas Dale Wood, 67, of Parkersburg, died August 20, 2022, at his Residence. He was born on February 6, 1955, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Clifton and Pearl (Miller) Wood. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran serving from August 1975 until September 1978. He was transferred to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Brooker, Cheryl Lynn

Cheryl Lynn Brooker, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 22, 1959, in Marietta, Ohio, to Chester C. and Shirley J. Mugrage Anthony. Cheryl was a graduate of Fort Frye High School. She...
LOWELL, OH
Metro News

Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mayle, Gregory Lynn

Gregory Lynn Mayle, 62, of Marietta, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 19, 2022, at his residence. Greg was born August 16, 1960, in Xenia, OH, and was the son of the late Ervin “Bunk” L. and Lillian L. Adams Mayle. Greg had retired...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Frontier Local Schools getting ready for the start of the school year

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A few more school districts are preparing for the start of its school year. Frontier Local Schools will be back open for students this Wednesday, August 24. The district’s superintendent, Beth Brown says that she is excited to get the school year started. Especially...
MATAMORAS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Rexroad, Gayla Ann

Gayla Ann Rexroad, 69, of Fleming, OH, died Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home. Born August 8, 1953, in Chesterhill, OH, she was the daughter of the late Nile and Jenny Wolfe Sayers. Gayla had worked at Broughton Dairy for many years, as well as the Bartlett Farmers...
FLEMING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy