Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Honey Festival returning August 27-28
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Recreation Commission is excited to bring another festival to the city park area this weekend. The Honey Festival is returning to City Park this Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning to five in the afternoon. Many vendors and people from the...
WTAP
Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well. A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board. The fair entertains people of all ages from young...
WTAP
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
WTAP
Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
County Commission: 8/22/2022. Library levy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Public Library Director, Brian Raitz, requested that the library levy be put on the November ballot. This was a proposed levy that was seen in the spring. Raitz says the levy will have updated language to help residents understand what the levy is and who it will benefit.
WTAP
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
WTAP
Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school. Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation. “In Parkersburg here and in Wood...
WTAP
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
WTAP
Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie
Jami Marie Frazier, 47, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born August 19, 1975, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Rodney Clark of Harrisville, WV, and the late Shirley Forshey. Jami was a 1994 graduate of Williamstown High School and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A perfect day for Jami was sitting on her porch looking at her flowers and talking on her phone with friends and family.
WTAP
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WTAP
Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
WTAP
Obituary: Snyder, Ruth E.
Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV. went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV., the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly...
WTAP
Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale
Thomas Dale Wood, 67, of Parkersburg, died August 20, 2022, at his Residence. He was born on February 6, 1955, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Clifton and Pearl (Miller) Wood. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran serving from August 1975 until September 1978. He was transferred to...
WTAP
Obituary: Brooker, Cheryl Lynn
Cheryl Lynn Brooker, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 22, 1959, in Marietta, Ohio, to Chester C. and Shirley J. Mugrage Anthony. Cheryl was a graduate of Fort Frye High School. She...
Metro News
Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday
RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
WTAP
Obituary: Mayle, Gregory Lynn
Gregory Lynn Mayle, 62, of Marietta, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 19, 2022, at his residence. Greg was born August 16, 1960, in Xenia, OH, and was the son of the late Ervin “Bunk” L. and Lillian L. Adams Mayle. Greg had retired...
WTAP
Frontier Local Schools getting ready for the start of the school year
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A few more school districts are preparing for the start of its school year. Frontier Local Schools will be back open for students this Wednesday, August 24. The district’s superintendent, Beth Brown says that she is excited to get the school year started. Especially...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WTAP
Obituary: Rexroad, Gayla Ann
Gayla Ann Rexroad, 69, of Fleming, OH, died Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home. Born August 8, 1953, in Chesterhill, OH, she was the daughter of the late Nile and Jenny Wolfe Sayers. Gayla had worked at Broughton Dairy for many years, as well as the Bartlett Farmers...
Comments / 0