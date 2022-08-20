Sun City West plans Labor Day closures

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West will close several offices on Monday, Sept. 5, in recognition of Labor Day.

The membership, administrative offices and golf operations will be closed on Sept. 5. The R.H. Johnson Library will be closed as usual on that Monday. The Sports Pavilion will be open 8 a.m. -9 p.m. while Lizard Acres Pub is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

All Sun City West golf courses will be open for regular business hours, with the exception of Echo Mesa and Deer Valley, which are closed for summer maintenance.

All four recreation centers will be open for regular business hours of 6 a.m. -9 p.m. Members are encouraged to put member credit on their accounts before the holiday. There is no expiration on these funds.

This can be done by either calling or visiting member services, 8 a.m. -2:30 p.m. weekdays or call 623-544-6100 or visit the express payment window outside member services, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays or visit any open golf pro shop 4.

Residents can also visit the R.H. Johnson Snack Bar, located in the lobby of the R.H. Johnson Pool or pay with a credit card only for one-day use at any of the monitor stations at the four recreation centers.