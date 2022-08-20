Classical Musicians Tied to Disgraced Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Accused of Sex Trafficking

Multi-platinum artist Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday morning to conspiracy to traffic and distribute drugs. The singer, who rapped about pushing drugs in his breakthrough hit “Trap Queen,” faces anywhere between five and 40 years in prison for transporting more than 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine from the West Coast to New Jersey and Long Island. The 31-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was originally charged along with five other men for participating in the multimillion-dollar drug trafficking scheme, but Wap found himself arrested again in early August after a judge revoked his $500,000 bail for breaking a custody agreement in a December incident where he threatened an FBI informant with a gun. “He’s not cooperating [with law enforcement]. I want that to be very, very clear,” said Elizabeth Macedonio, the rap star’s attorney, outside of the courthouse. The case still awaits a sentencing date.Read it at New York Post

