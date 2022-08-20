ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Classical Musicians Tied to Disgraced Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Accused of Sex Trafficking

By Emily Hernandez
 3 days ago
Reuters

Several classical musicians have been arrested or are wanted by Argentine authorities for their alleged involvement in a crime ring operating as the Buenos Aires Yoga School, in which they are accused of sex trafficking minors, extortion and money laundering, NPR reports. The musicians also have public ties to disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo, accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. Domingo has not been charged in the crime ring, with one official telling the Associated Press that Domingo “didn't commit a crime, nor is he part of the organization, but rather he was a consumer of prostitution,” which is not a crime in Argentina. Three people who are allegedly part of the crime ring have performed or otherwise collaborated with Domingo since 1995, according to the report.

