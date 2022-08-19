ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Mercury's Shey Peddy out for season with ruptured Achilles

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUUIk_0hO7uxcH00

Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Aces won 79-63 and can close out the three-game series at home Saturday.

The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February.

Phoenix also has played the past six games without Diana Taurasi due to a quadriceps strain and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith has missed five straight games due to person reasons.

Peddy averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 assists this season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
44K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy