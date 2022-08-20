ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Starr County receives $2.5 million federal grant for new shelter

By Mia Morales
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County received $2.5 million dollars in federal grant for a new shelter.

According to a press release from U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar, the grant is a total of $2,509,264 dollars and will assist with approximately 35% of the $7.1 million dollar project.

Rio Grande City will fund the remaining 65%.

The shelter will have the capacity to house 50 people, as well as provide training for first responders when not in use. The shelter will also have dispatch services for first responders.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera spoke highly of the new facility.

“We are extremely excited for this much needed facility. Safety is a top priority, and this building will be a great asset to the City of Rio Grande and to Starr County,” Vera said.

During emergency needs, Starr County relied on school districts, churches and private organizations for shelter services.

The shelter will be able to assist citizens during an emergency while having emergency supplies and housing in one location.

