ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn blasts Southern Miss 9-0 with near-record offensive explosion

Sabrina McNeill scored, cleaning up a chance by Anna Haddock off the post and firing it into the back of the net. Then, the goal must’ve just gotten wider. A few later McNeill headed in another goal, off a picture-perfect assist by Oliva Fouts, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes later, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes after that.
riverregionsports.com

Alabama Christian moving football games to Faulkner's stadium

Alabama Christian Academy will open the 2022 football season this Friday night with a home game, but it won’t be played at home. The Eagles are moving all of their home games to Faulkner University’s Hilyer Stadium as part of an agreement between the two programs. “It’s been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Alabama#Recruiting#American Football#College Sports#Auburn Qb#Auburn#Tigers#Lsu
AL.com

Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage

Alabama held its second and final scrimmage of its fall camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Like the first, it was closed to the public and reporters. The next time the Tide takes that field will come in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State. Nick Saban recapped...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Teaching restaurant and food hall opens in Auburn

This fall, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will house two new facilities that will serve the Auburn community while also acting as a teaching center for students enrolled in the university's hospitality program. On August 16, the culinary center opened 1856, a teaching restaurant intended to give...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court

Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
AUBURN, AL
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WTVM

Rain in forecast Monday, highs in mid 80s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lows will be back in the low 70s tonight and the rest of the week - with the chance for one or two night to be in the 60s!. Monday, the rain and showers will stick with us, but the difference is they will be here all day. So, you’ll want to have the rain gear ready to take with you as you head out the door in the morning. By Tuesday, we get back into the typical pattern of afternoon showers, and this stays the story until Thursday.
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Action News Jax

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge...
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
WSFA

Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy