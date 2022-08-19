COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lows will be back in the low 70s tonight and the rest of the week - with the chance for one or two night to be in the 60s!. Monday, the rain and showers will stick with us, but the difference is they will be here all day. So, you’ll want to have the rain gear ready to take with you as you head out the door in the morning. By Tuesday, we get back into the typical pattern of afternoon showers, and this stays the story until Thursday.

1 DAY AGO