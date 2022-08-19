Read full article on original website
WSFA
Jeremy Johnson finds stability after ‘up and downs’ in turbulent playing career
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It hasn’t been long since Jeremy Johnson began his coaching stint over at Montgomery Catholic. It’s been almost a month with the Knights as the running backs coach, and he is continuing to learn every day. “It’s a different environment for me, but it’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn blasts Southern Miss 9-0 with near-record offensive explosion
Sabrina McNeill scored, cleaning up a chance by Anna Haddock off the post and firing it into the back of the net. Then, the goal must’ve just gotten wider. A few later McNeill headed in another goal, off a picture-perfect assist by Oliva Fouts, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes later, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes after that.
Watch Alabama’s Bryce Young in Dr Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ commercial: ‘It was a lot of fun’
It’s Season 5 of Dr Pepper’s “Fansville,” and chaos has struck the college football-crazy town. In a case of art imitating reality, fans lines are being re-drawn, teams are bolting to new conference, players to new schools. It’s anarchy. The fabric of Fansville appears to...
riverregionsports.com
Alabama Christian moving football games to Faulkner's stadium
Alabama Christian Academy will open the 2022 football season this Friday night with a home game, but it won’t be played at home. The Eagles are moving all of their home games to Faulkner University’s Hilyer Stadium as part of an agreement between the two programs. “It’s been...
Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage
Alabama held its second and final scrimmage of its fall camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Like the first, it was closed to the public and reporters. The next time the Tide takes that field will come in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State. Nick Saban recapped...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
Auburn Plainsman
Teaching restaurant and food hall opens in Auburn
This fall, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will house two new facilities that will serve the Auburn community while also acting as a teaching center for students enrolled in the university's hospitality program. On August 16, the culinary center opened 1856, a teaching restaurant intended to give...
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WTVM
Rain in forecast Monday, highs in mid 80s
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lows will be back in the low 70s tonight and the rest of the week - with the chance for one or two night to be in the 60s!. Monday, the rain and showers will stick with us, but the difference is they will be here all day. So, you’ll want to have the rain gear ready to take with you as you head out the door in the morning. By Tuesday, we get back into the typical pattern of afternoon showers, and this stays the story until Thursday.
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
