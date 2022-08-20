ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

Vela eyes deep playoff run in new district

By Blake Holland
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBsLO_0hO7ubRX00

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Vela’s drop down to 5A, District I has the Sabercats eyeing a deep playoff run for the 2022-23 season.

Los Fresnos with a younger cast for the 2022 season

Vela finished last season 12-1, going undefeated in district play. The Sabercats suffered their first loss of the season in the third round when they faced Vandegrift (Austin). Despite the loss, the Vela tradition carries on into this season.

“We’re Robert Vela, so just keep believing in that tradition, moving forward and getting better,” Carlos Tamez, senior wide receiver, said.

The Sabercats are missing a major offensive weapon from last season in Chase Campbell. Campbell graduated last season and now plays division one at Arkansas State University.

While Campbell was a big contributor to last season’s team, Head Coach John Campbell knows the identity of this team is different. He believes he has a number of quarterback contenders that can fill Chase Campbell’s role on any given night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYoHw_0hO7ubRX00

“Folks are gonna see all four of them,” Campbell said. “It’s been a really good competition for their development. It’s been a good competition for the team, and I think it’s gonna give us the ability to do some things that we haven’t really had the luxury of doing before.”

Vela moved down to 5A from 6A, and joined McAllen Memorial and PSJA North high schools. Both teams eclipsed 10-win seasons last season. Campbell knows what to expect from the district teams and what each team is capable of.

“There’s a very fair expectation that there’s a team from our district that could potentially be representing the Rio Grande Valley in the state semifinal round of the playoffs,” Campbell said.

While in a competitive district, Campbell’s message to the team is still the same.

“This season, it’s work hard, play hard,” said Jake Dufner, senior defensive lineman. “We got to do what we got to do. Our defense is quick. Our offense is quick. We’re gonna beat them with speed this year.”

The Sabercats open up their season against Edinburg North on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

A fresh start for PSJA Memorial in 2022

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA Memorial turns a new page for the 2022-23 season after only one win last year. The Wolverines went 1-9 overall with a district record of 1-7. However, this offseason was Coach Will Littleton and his coaching staff’s first full offseason with the team. Littleton knows how important the offseason is […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Port Isabel looks to its running game in 2022

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel looks to its run game as a weapon to get them back into the playoffs this season. The Tarpons punched their ticket to the playoffs last year with an 8-4 record (4-3 in district play). The team did lose key players from last season’s team. However, running the […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco aim for playoffs after falling short last season

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco expects to compete for the district playoffs this season after it came up short in 2021. The Panthers finished last year 6-4, but its 4-4 record left them on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Head Coach Roy Stroman set his expectations for his team as a deep postseason […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Los Fresnos, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Los Fresnos, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Dufner
ValleyCentral

Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Athletics announces clear bag policy

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has implemented a clear bag policy for all spectators attending university-hosted events. According to a news release sent from the university, clear bags should be made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC and not exceed 12 by six by 12 inches. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

STC to host industry expo for students and alumni

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nearly 40 industry leaders in construction, HVAC and electrical will attend a Building Trades Industry expo at South Texas College this week. The expo is open to all STC students and alumni looking for a career opportunity. Industries such as Wal-Mart, Matt’s Building Materials, Noble Texas Builders, METRO Electric and Frontier […]
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Without an end in sight￼

Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#American Football#Highschoolsports#Chase Campbell#Psja
ValleyCentral

Valley Symphony Orchestra announces auditions

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for their 2022-2023 season. The orchestra is accepting registrations for all strings, clarinet, oboe players and chorale singers. Participants must register in advance and submit a deposit fee of 50 dollars to secure their registration. Audition times will be scheduled by appointment […]
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ValleyCentral

US Rep. Flores visits Port of Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Congresswoman Mayra Flores recently met with representatives from the Port of Harlingen and the Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District. The port’s media release said in Flores’s first visit, she met with commissioners and other officials to discuss federal-related issues such as infrastructure, economic impact, channel operations, as well as the […]
dailyadvent.com

This is Epic: La Joya 8-year-old and his mullet live up to his name

Epic Orta poses at Fortified City Church on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) When it comes to mullets, there are two qualities that come to mind — boldness and confidence. When it comes to Epic Orta, there are two qualities that also come to mind —...
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy