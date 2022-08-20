Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO