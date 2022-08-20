CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to lettuce at Wendy’s in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania

Read full article on original website
CDC links mysterious E. coli outbreak to Wendy's sandwiches with romaine lettuce
The CDC has not confirmed the outbreak is linked to Wendy's, but the fast-food chain is removing the lettuce from sandwiches in affected regions.
outbreaknewstoday.com
E. coli outbreak now reported in two more states
In a follow-up on the multistate E. coli O157 outbreak reported on earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have been added to the investigation (Indiana and Pennsylvania). 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of...
E. coli outbreak that has sickened 37 people in 4 states may be linked to Wendy's lettuce
Thirty-seven related cases of E. coli have been reported in four states — Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania — over the span of just two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Health officials have not confirmed the source of the bacteria, but the CDC...
Health officials are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, the CDC says
Public health officials are investigating a growing number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria in Michigan and Ohio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. At least 29 cases have been reported so far, and CDC says the number is expected to increase. The CDC says...
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Recall alert: Supermarket chain’s store-brand finishing butter might have listeria
The dill in Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter might have listeria, causing the manufacturer to recall 13 lots last week.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella
Blue Diamond Growers of Sacramento, CA, is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds because of potential Salmonella contamination. The firm’s internal sampling identified a positive Salmonella result on the implicated lots of products. The recall was initiated on Aug. 5 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products...
US News and World Report
U.S. CDC Probing E.coli Outbreak in Four States as Some Wendy's Customers Fall Ill
(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is probing an E.coli bacteria outbreak in four states from an unknown food source, with many of the affected reported to have had sandwiches at Wendy's Co. Of the 37 sick, 22 people were said to have consumed...
CDC investigating possible E. coli link to Wendy's lettuce
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Public health officials said romaine lettuce on sandwiches at Wendy's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania may be responsible for an outbreak of E. coli. The official cause of the illnesses hasn't been confirmed, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said "many" of those...
TODAY.com
'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 9 hospitalized
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said. A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the...
Consumer Reports: Don't eat Wendy's sandwiches or salad with romaine lettuce
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has sickened 37 people, hospitalizing 10. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach until the fast-food chain...
Wendy’s Just Announced It’s Removing Lettuce From Burgers After E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC and Wendy’s just announced that the fast food chain is being investigated after an E. coli outbreak was possibly linked to their lettuce. The Ohio-based chain has pulled romaine greens from their sandwiches and burgers after 37 people in three states fell sick, and 10 were hospitalized with serious health issues. E. coli is a bacteria that causes fever, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration and can even lead to kidney failure in some cases.
Wegmans lemon dill butter products recalled over possible listeria contamination
The maker of Wegmans Lemon Dill Butter recalled several lots of the product over possible listeria contamination, which can cause a fatal infection.
Phys.org
What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks
Bacteria do, and will, end up in food. Everyone eats—intentionally or unintentionally—millions to billions of live microbes every day. Most are completely harmless, but some can cause serious illnesses in humans. Because of these potential pathogens, there is a long list of foods to avoid, including uncooked eggs, raw fish and unwashed fruits and vegetables, particularly for pregnant women. The foods themselves are not bad, but the same cannot be said for certain bacterial passengers, such as Listeria monocytogenes, or listeria for short.
