One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
2 bodies found in vehicle near Cal City, no "criminal activity" suspected: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after 2 p.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street,...
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Union Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/22/2022) Bakersfield Police Department responded to a hit-and-run last night on August 20 at the 400 block of Union Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road suffering from major injuries. The woman was identified by the coroner as 56-year-old Vivian...
Woman arrested after dead dogs found in abandoned kennels in Bakersfield
A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.
Two Bakersfield Police Officers hurt following a crash during a pursuit
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a stolen vehicle suspect following a pursuit where two officers were hurt in a crash Saturday morning. Around 11:33 A.M. officers located a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue. When officers tried to pull over...
UPDATE: Missing boy found, returned home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (3:05 p.m.) Landon Vancil was found safe by CHP and was returned home said the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy considered at risk. Landon Vancil, 13, was last seen Saturday evening around...
500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited
A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
McFarland Police continue to investigate the Tuesday shooting death of a man on 3rd Street, awaiting Coroner’s report to identify victim
Officials are awaiting the completion of the Kern County Coroner’s report to identify man. After a report of gunshots on 3rd Street in McFarland on Tuesday, officers arrived at 5:19 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Portion of Hwy 33 closed near Taft following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 33 after a crash Sunday south of Taft, Caltrans said. The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 33 at Petroleum Club Road involving a sedan and a semi-truck. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash. Highway […]
Police search for residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a residential burglary suspect south of Columbus Street. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on August 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic woman, 20 to 30...
BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash on California Ave., L St.
The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning after crossing the street when the light was red.
Christina Collins Injured in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on Taft Highway [Bakersfield, CA]
80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.
Linda Joyce Beaty Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 119 [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday morning, Linda Joyce Beaty was fatally struck in a semi-truck accident on Highway 119. The incident was reported around 7:22 a.m., near Buena Vista Road. Crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators said a...
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
