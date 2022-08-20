ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft

Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
TAFT, CA
KGET

2 killed in Highway 33 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who died Sunday evening in a crash on Taft Highway have been identified. Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield were in a car involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Union Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/22/2022) Bakersfield Police Department responded to a hit-and-run last night on August 20 at the 400 block of Union Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road suffering from major injuries. The woman was identified by the coroner as 56-year-old Vivian...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two Bakersfield Police Officers hurt following a crash during a pursuit

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a stolen vehicle suspect following a pursuit where two officers were hurt in a crash Saturday morning. Around 11:33 A.M. officers located a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue. When officers tried to pull over...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: Missing boy found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (3:05 p.m.) Landon Vancil was found safe by CHP and was returned home said the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy considered at risk. Landon Vancil, 13, was last seen Saturday evening around...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
KGET

Portion of Hwy 33 closed near Taft following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 33 after a crash Sunday south of Taft, Caltrans said. The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 33 at Petroleum Club Road involving a sedan and a semi-truck. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash. Highway […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police search for residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a residential burglary suspect south of Columbus Street. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on August 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic woman, 20 to 30...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christina Collins Injured in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on Taft Highway [Bakersfield, CA]

80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

