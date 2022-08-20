ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

WAFF

Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours. According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd. The road closure will start at 9...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
truecrimedaily

Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
police1.com

Ala. officer dies in crash while driving home after shift

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — A police officer in south Alabama died in a crash on Monday evening, officials said. Officer Ivan Lopez worked for the police department in Mount Vernon, a town of about 1,300 people in Mobile County. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss...
SUMMERDALE, AL
WAFF

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Expect I-65 S closure on Aug. 30 and 31

HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.  The southbound roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31) at Lacon. Weather permitting, ALDOT crews will repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.   The official, signed detour is Alabama 67 north from exit 334 in Priceville to Decatur, then southbound on U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon. Exit 334 is the last exit for commercial vehicles. The last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road. The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed. 
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
WSOC Charlotte

6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 10 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
MADISON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody

Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning

A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
PIEDMONT, AL

