HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. The southbound roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31) at Lacon. Weather permitting, ALDOT crews will repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road. The official, signed detour is Alabama 67 north from exit 334 in Priceville to Decatur, then southbound on U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon. Exit 334 is the last exit for commercial vehicles. The last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road. The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO