Josh Dobbs Has Been A Preseason Star For The Browns

Much has been said about Jacoby Brissett being the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson is out. There’s nothing wrong with that because of his experience with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins. But perhaps the Browns should take a flyer on Josh Dobbs...
Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season

BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season. Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022 Panthers […] The post Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)

It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland's backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first...
