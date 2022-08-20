ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

ncwlife.com

Accident outside Quincy injures 4

One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

White River, Irving Peak fires have burned more than 2,000 acres

The land burned in the White River and Irving Peak fires above Lake Wenatchee topped 2,000 acres over the weekend and both fires remain at just 1 percent contained. The lightning-caused fires were first reported Aug. 11, and because of steep and difficult terrain that make the edges of the fires inaccessible are not expected to be fully contained until seasonal rain and snow move in in late October.
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Car crashed into Washington State Patrol office in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — If you thought crashing into a patrol car was bad luck, try veering off the road into one of the Washington State Patrol’s offices. According to Sgt. Jeremy Weber of the Washington State Patrol, troopers are working with officers from the Wenatchee Police Department to investigate a car accident at their Wenatchee detachment office.
kpq.com

Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change

Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
WENATCHEE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Key Bay Lane Chelan, WA 98816

Chelan Real Estate at 0 Key Bay Lane Chelan, WA 98816. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Key Bay Lane Chelan, WA 98816 with the MLS# 1986397 has been on the Chelan market for 1 days. This property located in the Chelan subdivision is currently listed for $2,200,000. GeoCoordinates:
CHELAN, WA
KXL

Deputies Believe Possible Mass Shooting Was Stopped At Gorge

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night. The sheriff’s office said people at the event and security personnel told them at around 9 p.m. of...
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined

The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy

QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant

QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
QUINCY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)

According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
Yakima Herald Republic

Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg

Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft

The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28

Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified

The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
nbcrightnow.com

Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...

