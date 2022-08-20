Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Accident outside Quincy injures 4
One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires have burned more than 2,000 acres
The land burned in the White River and Irving Peak fires above Lake Wenatchee topped 2,000 acres over the weekend and both fires remain at just 1 percent contained. The lightning-caused fires were first reported Aug. 11, and because of steep and difficult terrain that make the edges of the fires inaccessible are not expected to be fully contained until seasonal rain and snow move in in late October.
yaktrinews.com
Car crashed into Washington State Patrol office in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — If you thought crashing into a patrol car was bad luck, try veering off the road into one of the Washington State Patrol’s offices. According to Sgt. Jeremy Weber of the Washington State Patrol, troopers are working with officers from the Wenatchee Police Department to investigate a car accident at their Wenatchee detachment office.
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
KXL
Deputies Believe Possible Mass Shooting Was Stopped At Gorge
GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night. The sheriff’s office said people at the event and security personnel told them at around 9 p.m. of...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Watershed Council holding community meeting to talk lake water quality
MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Watershed Council is inviting the public to a community meeting to talk about the state of the lake water quality. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Moses Lake City Hall, located at 401 S. Balsam St.
ncwlife.com
White River, Irving Peak fires top 1,000 acres combined
The fires burning above Lake Wenatchee topped 1,000 acres overnight, according to the incident management team on the fires. It was a continuation over recent days of slow growth for the lightning-caused White Road and Irving Peak fires. In its report Thursday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the fires had burned a combined 943 acres.
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy
QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Officer Named North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen was selected as the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Ivy is the School Resource Officer for Eastmont School District and was nominated by Eastmont School District students and staff for this award. Before joining the East Wenatchee police, Jacobsen...
ifiberone.com
Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
Suspected Mass Shooter Arrested With Guns Outside Gorge Concert
We almost had another mass shooting tragedy last Friday night ( August 19, 2022 ) at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State after a man was arrested outside the concert with guns that police say "may have had plans" to commit a mass shooting. Luckily, aware concertgoers noticed the strange...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg
Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
kpq.com
Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft
The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
kpq.com
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
Armed man arrested outside of Gorge music festival
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped an armed man they believe was planning a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified
The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
