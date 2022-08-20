ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Driver charged after crashing into Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested Sunday night after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into a home. Adam Dutchover, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a crash on […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man threatens wife, she responds in self-defense, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his wife with a gun last Friday. Jessie Mendoza, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault. He was also arrested on a warrant on one count of Sexual Assault, according to jail records.  On August 19, officers with the Midland Police […]
Odessa, TX
Texas State
Texas Accidents
Odessa, TX
Accidents
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?

Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian dies days after crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland woman dies after being hit by car

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man uses stolen Apple watch to stalk ex, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after police said he stole from his ex-girlfriend and then used the stolen technology to stalk her and her children. Michael Cornett, 38, has been charged with Stalking and Theft.  According to an affidavit, on August 8, a woman visited the Odessa Police Department […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa

Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
ODESSA, TX
B93

Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?

I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury.  According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.  The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
ODESSA, TX
City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
