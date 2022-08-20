I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO