Crash outside Midland bar sends one to hospital, driver arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that injured a man outside a bar Saturday night. Sage Allen Keeney, 21, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle. According to court records, on August 20, an off-duty officer with […]
Driver charged after crashing into Midland home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested Sunday night after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into a home. Adam Dutchover, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a crash on […]
Midland man threatens wife, she responds in self-defense, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his wife with a gun last Friday. Jessie Mendoza, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault. He was also arrested on a warrant on one count of Sexual Assault, according to jail records. On August 19, officers with the Midland Police […]
City of Odessa temporarily close walking trail due to storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After several days of rain, the City of Odessa has decided to temporarily close Comanche Trail from West County Road to Crane Avenue. The walking trail will be closed until 4 pm today for maintenance due to the recent storms that rolled through the Basin over the last several days. According […]
Random acts of kindness: Midland resident paying it forward with new TV show
MIDLAND, Texas — Brandy Bell is a mom, wife and now host of her new TV show "Keeping Good Company." The show features episodes dedicated to displaying acts of kindness to West Texans who are doing some good, along with segments filled with crafts, cooking and lifestyle tips. "Every...
Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?
Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material. The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m. 48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307. The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was...
Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
Pedestrian dies days after crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
Man uses stolen Apple watch to stalk ex, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after police said he stole from his ex-girlfriend and then used the stolen technology to stalk her and her children. Michael Cornett, 38, has been charged with Stalking and Theft. According to an affidavit, on August 8, a woman visited the Odessa Police Department […]
Midland man charged in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in Roswell
ROSWELL, N.M. — 39-year-old John Graichen has been charged in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries that happened in Roswell over a day two period in late June. Graichen stole items from 10 different vehicles during this period. He attempted to steal items from five other vehicles, but failed to do so.
1st Annual West Texas Truck Show Fest takes over the Ector County Coliseum
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The first annual West Texas Truck Show Fest took over the Ector County Coliseum over the weekend in Odessa. Hundreds of people were in attendance for this show. The event featured various trucks, food vendors, and live entertainment. An organizer of the event told CBS7 that...
Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa
Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?
I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain
MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
