KEYC
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The medical field hasn’t been immune to the recent worker shortage. “The veteran health care professionals are exhausted from working so much during the pandemic,” said Kara DeLaFosse, director of the nursing assistant program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. That is where Minnesota State...
KEYC
Maverick Food Pantry stocks up for a new school year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Established at the beginning of 2021, the Maverick Food Pantry opened as a way for students to get the groceries they need at a convenient location at no cost. “If you are an MSU student, you are eligible,” said Kelly Meier, assistant vice president of diversity,...
KEYC
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
Now in its second year, the Maverick Food Pantry is ready to help feed more students than ever. Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day.
KEYC
South Central College sees enrollment increase by 4.3%
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day of classes at South Central College in North Mankato. The campus welcomed new students ready to begin the college experience, as well as some that are returning for their final year. “It’s like a really happy place when you walk...
KEYC
62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast gives Mankato a sweet corn fix
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time again for a sweet corn fix. The 62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast takes place this afternoon at the Mankato West High School parking lot. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 per child. Attendees also get to enjoy all you...
KEYC
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
KEYC
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
KEYC
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
KEYC
First half of manufactured home taxes due soon
KEYC
Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20. The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more. The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.
KEYC
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sunday was the first nationally recognized Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. The occasion stirred an event in Erlandson Park in Mankato, in which community members shared their stories around the dangers of Fentanyl. “I feel like Travis’s story is making a difference. And we can’t have...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
KEYC
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
healthcaredive.com
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event.
KEYC
MSU women’s soccer eyes start of season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022. “I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this...
Faribault County Register
Truck repair business opens in Golden Spike Park
Following in the footsteps of many of the county’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs, Matt Ertman is striving to become a true Renaissance man. Ertman entered the world of business ownership with the purchase of a single semi truck. Now, nearly 20 years later, his fledgling trucking business has expanded to a full fleet.
KEYC
Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
