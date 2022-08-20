ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A quick guide to every 'House of the Dragon' character you should know

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero,Kim Renfro
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUDyM_0hO7rU6h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpYCA_0hO7rU6h00
The Targaryen and Velaryon family in "House of the Dragon."

Ollie Upton / HBO

  • "House of the Dragon" premieres on HBO and Sky Atlantic this week.
  • The prequel series focuses on important Westeros families like Targaryens and Velaryons.
  • Insider is here to help with a quick guide to all the major characters you need to know.
The precluding story to "House of the Dragon" begins with the death of King Jaehaerys Targaryen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGgbG_0hO7rU6h00
Michael Carter as Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Jaehaerys Targaryen ruled for decades, ushering in a long period of peace in Westeros.

King Jaehaerys's successor on the Iron Throne was his grandson Viserys Targaryen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uflf_0hO7rU6h00
Paddy Considine originally turned down a role in "Game of Thrones" but now he stars as the king of Westeros.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Since King Jaehaerys had no living sons by the time his death was near, he chose to let a Great Council select the next ruler of the Iron Throne. That council selected Viserys, maintaining the rule that only men could inherit the most powerful seat in Westeros.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is at the center of the brewing unrest in "House of the Dragon." She is the daughter and only child of Viserys at the start of the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuNDq_0hO7rU6h00
Milly Alcock plays Rhaenyra during her younger years whereas Emma D'Arcy will play the older Rhaenyra.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Rhaenyra is played by two different actors over the course of "House of the Dragon" season one. In the first episode, she is about 14 years old and considered to be the "Realm's Delight" — a beloved princess of House Targaryen.

Queen Aemma Targaryen is Viserys' wife and the mother of Princess Rhaenyra.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVwlH_0hO7rU6h00
Sian Brooke portrays Aemma Targaryen in the series.

Ollie Upton / HBO

When we meet Aemma at the start of "House of the Dragon," she is very pregnant with a child who Viserys hopes will be his male heir.

Prince Daemon Targaryen is the brother of King Viserys, and known for his dastardly antics in Westeros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obLHY_0hO7rU6h00
Matt Smith plays the renowned prince Daemon Targaryen.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Daemon is a fierce fighter and dragon rider. In lieu of any direct male heirs from King Viserys and Queen Aemma, Daemon is next in line for the Iron Throne.

Mysaria is a trusted ally (and lover) to Prince Daemon Targaryen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExfuK_0hO7rU6h00
Mysaria is played by Sonoya Mizuno.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Mysaria was once enslaved in Essos (she was born in a city called Lys), and now is Daemon's favorite sex worker. She serves him loyally in the brothels of King's Landing.

Ser Harrold Westerling is a member of the Kingsguard and ally of the Targaryen family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051RcE_0hO7rU6h00
Graham McTavish plays Ser Harrold Westerling.

Ollie Upton / HBO

At the start of "House of the Dragon," you'll see that Ser Harrold keeps a close eye on Princess Rhaenyra.

The current Hand of the King is Otto Hightower. He sees Daemon as the greatest threat to Westeros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RME7Z_0hO7rU6h00
Rhys Ifans portrays Otto Hightower.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Otto Hightower is the Hand of the King, just as Ned Stark was once Hand to Robert Baratheon. He has a contentious relationship with Prince Daemon, but a loyal relationship to King Viserys.

Alicent is Otto Hightower's only daughter and the best friend of Princess Rhaenyra.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RVzq_0hO7rU6h00
Emily Carey plays the younger Alicent while Olivia Cooke portrays the character as an adult.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Both Lady Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra are 14 years old at the start of "House of the Dragon," and the two young girls share a bond as highborn members of the court in the Red Keep.

Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka "The Sea Snake," is the head of one of the most powerful families the House of Valeryon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126wYY_0hO7rU6h00
Steve Touissant portrays the famous Sea Snake in the series.

Ollie Upton / HBO

House Velaryon, like House Targaryen, came from the former Essos stronghold of Valyria. They are the oldest houses in Westeros, and Lord Coryls commands the largest navy in the world. He serves on the king's council at the start of "House of the Dragon."

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is Corlys' wife and the daughter of the late King Jaehaerys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPBsv_0hO7rU6h00
Rhaenys (played by Eve Best) is also a dragonrider.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Princess Rhaenys (not to be confused with the young Princess Rhaenyra) was one of the possible successors offered to the Great Council that King Jaehaerys called before his death. But Viserys (Rhaenys' cousin) was chosen instead of her because a woman had never sat on the Iron Throne before.

In the realm, Princess Rhaenys is sometimes called "The Queen Who Never Was."

Ser Criston Cole is a relatively common-born man from the Dornish Marshes who rises in the ranks due to impressive fighting talents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RW7eS_0hO7rU6h00
Fabien Frankel plays Ser Cristen Cole.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Cole was the son of the steward to the Lord Dondarrion in Blackhaven. He's relatively unknown to the lords and ladies of King's Landing, but strives to make his mark by competing in tournaments.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

10 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who should have ruled Westeros instead of Bran

The eighth and final season of HBO‘s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones thoroughly disappointed many fans, as the series did not end the way they wanted it to. As HBO’s next outing in the world of Westeros is right around the corner with House of the Dragon set to premiere on August 21, 2022, let’s take a look at one of the things that let fans down the most.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Graham Mctavish
The Independent

House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained

We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers spot ‘subtle homage’ to Game of Thrones character

House of the Dragon debuted Monday (22 August) with a nod to Game of Thrones.The show, which is the first of HBO’s planned spin-offs, is set almost 200 years before the events of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.The first episode of the new series opened with King Jaehaerys Targaryen choosing his successor to the Iron Throne.Jaehaerys chooses his son Viserys (played by Paddy Considine) over his daughter Rhaenys (Eve Best) thus introducing the family dynamics that will shape this series.The screen fades to black, and viewers are shown a message that pays homage to Daenerys Targaryen...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Princess#Dragon#The Iron Throne#Great Council
Elle

A Brief Guide to the Targaryens and Hightowers in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is almost here, and there's already an exciting cast of characters to keep track of with very similar yet difficult-to-spell names. The series is based on Fire & Blood, the first of George R.R. Martin’s two volumes that cover the history of the Targaryens and their wild dragonriding ways. These books take place hundreds of years before what happens on Game of Thrones, according to HBO. As the curtains lift on HotD, Westeros is a relatively peaceful place, but civil war in the Targaryen family is brewing. Later called “The Dance of the Dragons,” the war concerns who will be ascending the Iron Throne and, once again, gender is at the heart of the issue.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 And Beyond Teaser Trailer Is Dark and Full of Spoilers

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max last night, welcoming Game of Thrones fans back to Westeros. The series takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and introduces us to the Targaryens at their height. The only problem plaguing the Targaryens in this era — besides pesky Iron Throne-related back sores — is the question of who will inherit the Iron Throne when King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) eventually dies. Will it be his ne’er-do-well brother Daemon (Matt Smith)? Spirited daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock)? Or a male heir Viserys has seen in dreams?
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon

It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ featurette spotlights two new houses in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

On the eve of House of the Dragon’s world premiere, HBO gives fans one last tease with a new featurette, The Noble Houses. While dragons may be the scene stealers of Game of Thrones, HOTD is more about the political turmoil surrounding the civil war at the heart of the prequel, “Dance of the Dragons.” The featurette sees GOT author George R.R. Martin explain the importance of the Valeryons and the Hightowers. As two of the principal families in the prequel, and in fine GOT tradition, both Houses are lobbying for power and control of the Seven Kingdoms during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Introduces a Very Different Time for Targaryens

As early as the opening credits, the differences between Game of Thrones and its prequel spinoff, the newly premiered House of the Dragon, are stark. (Or Stark, given the shift in families featured in this new show.) Thrones’ thrilling title sequence formed a map that zoomed around George R.R. Martin’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

House of the Dragon Premiere Recap: House Targaryen Is On Fire in HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel — Grade It!

Saddle up your dragon: It’s time to return to Westeros. Game of Thrones’ much-heralded prequel spinoff House of the Dragon premiered Sunday, bringing us right back into King’s Landing like no time had passed. (Well, it takes place a couple of centuries before the events of the original series, but you know what we mean.) Wanna know what happens? Read on for the highlights of Episode 1 (and be sure to watch our interview with Fabien Frankel, then ponder our burning questions about one particular premiere detail). PREQUEL TO THE PREQUEL | We’re brought into this new — well, old — world during...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Trailer Teases Future Storylines for Game of Thrones Spinoff

HBO has released a new "Weeks Ahead" trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the massive fantasy hit created by George R. R. Martin. The trailer, as its name suggests, goes beyond the pilot and teases some of the stories that are set to take place throughout the first few weeks of the new series, which stars Doctor Who star Matt Smith. House of the Dragon series occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. It focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called "The Dance of Dragons."
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Cheat Sheet

After more than three years, HBO is finally dipping its toes back into Westeros this weekend. And if you ever had trouble following Game of Thrones, well, House of the Dragon won’t be much more straightforward. The new series, a prequel set almost 200 years before Thrones, is a “family drama” that centers on a civil war for the Iron Throne, which means it will feature plenty of Targaryens, more than a dozen dragons, and a family tree that looks more like a family tumbleweed.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Game of Thrones’ fans come together to blast one of the show’s most important characters

Some Game of Thrones fans are still mad about the controversial outcome of the eighth and final season, with the focus of their ire none other than Bran Stark. Redditor Beef-Wungus didn’t mince words when they vented their feelings about Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in the r/FreeFolk subreddit. They described Bran as a tedious know-it-all whose gift for seeing and influencing the past, present, and future prove to be utterly pointless. In their estimation, Bran was only ever interesting when Jamie Lannister pushed him from the window at Winterfell. Their post “I Hate Bran Stark” has received over 800 upvotes so far, so it’s clearly a shared sentiment.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO Max, The ‘GoT’ Prequel That The World Has Been Waiting For With Baited Dragon’s Breath

Are you ready to return to Westeros? House of the Dragon, HBO‘s much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, pushes the action from the fantastical continent hundreds of years into the past, when the blonde-locked Targaryens were in complete control of the realm thanks to their fire-breathing labor source. But all is not well with the royal line of succession, as we soon discover. House of the Dragon features former Doctor Who Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and what should be star-making performances from Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

553K+
Followers
32K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy