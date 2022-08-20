A quick guide to every 'House of the Dragon' character you should know

The Targaryen and Velaryon family in "House of the Dragon." Ollie Upton / HBO

"House of the Dragon" premieres on HBO and Sky Atlantic this week.

The prequel series focuses on important Westeros families like Targaryens and Velaryons.

Insider is here to help with a quick guide to all the major characters you need to know.

Michael Carter as Jaehaerys Targaryen. Ollie Upton / HBO

The precluding story to "House of the Dragon" begins with the death of King Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Jaehaerys Targaryen ruled for decades, ushering in a long period of peace in Westeros.

Paddy Considine originally turned down a role in "Game of Thrones" but now he stars as the king of Westeros. Ollie Upton / HBO

King Jaehaerys's successor on the Iron Throne was his grandson Viserys Targaryen.

Since King Jaehaerys had no living sons by the time his death was near, he chose to let a Great Council select the next ruler of the Iron Throne. That council selected Viserys, maintaining the rule that only men could inherit the most powerful seat in Westeros.

Milly Alcock plays Rhaenyra during her younger years whereas Emma D'Arcy will play the older Rhaenyra. Ollie Upton / HBO

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is at the center of the brewing unrest in "House of the Dragon." She is the daughter and only child of Viserys at the start of the show.

Rhaenyra is played by two different actors over the course of "House of the Dragon" season one. In the first episode, she is about 14 years old and considered to be the "Realm's Delight" — a beloved princess of House Targaryen.

Sian Brooke portrays Aemma Targaryen in the series. Ollie Upton / HBO

Queen Aemma Targaryen is Viserys' wife and the mother of Princess Rhaenyra.

When we meet Aemma at the start of "House of the Dragon," she is very pregnant with a child who Viserys hopes will be his male heir.

Matt Smith plays the renowned prince Daemon Targaryen. Ollie Upton / HBO

Prince Daemon Targaryen is the brother of King Viserys, and known for his dastardly antics in Westeros.

Daemon is a fierce fighter and dragon rider. In lieu of any direct male heirs from King Viserys and Queen Aemma, Daemon is next in line for the Iron Throne.

Mysaria is played by Sonoya Mizuno. Ollie Upton / HBO

Mysaria is a trusted ally (and lover) to Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Mysaria was once enslaved in Essos (she was born in a city called Lys), and now is Daemon's favorite sex worker. She serves him loyally in the brothels of King's Landing.

Graham McTavish plays Ser Harrold Westerling. Ollie Upton / HBO

Ser Harrold Westerling is a member of the Kingsguard and ally of the Targaryen family.

At the start of "House of the Dragon," you'll see that Ser Harrold keeps a close eye on Princess Rhaenyra.

Rhys Ifans portrays Otto Hightower. Ollie Upton / HBO

The current Hand of the King is Otto Hightower. He sees Daemon as the greatest threat to Westeros.

Otto Hightower is the Hand of the King, just as Ned Stark was once Hand to Robert Baratheon. He has a contentious relationship with Prince Daemon, but a loyal relationship to King Viserys.

Emily Carey plays the younger Alicent while Olivia Cooke portrays the character as an adult. Ollie Upton / HBO

Alicent is Otto Hightower's only daughter and the best friend of Princess Rhaenyra.

Both Lady Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra are 14 years old at the start of "House of the Dragon," and the two young girls share a bond as highborn members of the court in the Red Keep.

Steve Touissant portrays the famous Sea Snake in the series. Ollie Upton / HBO

Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka "The Sea Snake," is the head of one of the most powerful families the House of Valeryon.

House Velaryon, like House Targaryen, came from the former Essos stronghold of Valyria. They are the oldest houses in Westeros, and Lord Coryls commands the largest navy in the world. He serves on the king's council at the start of "House of the Dragon."

Rhaenys (played by Eve Best) is also a dragonrider. Ollie Upton / HBO

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is Corlys' wife and the daughter of the late King Jaehaerys.

Princess Rhaenys (not to be confused with the young Princess Rhaenyra) was one of the possible successors offered to the Great Council that King Jaehaerys called before his death. But Viserys (Rhaenys' cousin) was chosen instead of her because a woman had never sat on the Iron Throne before.

In the realm, Princess Rhaenys is sometimes called "The Queen Who Never Was."

Fabien Frankel plays Ser Cristen Cole. Ollie Upton / HBO

Ser Criston Cole is a relatively common-born man from the Dornish Marshes who rises in the ranks due to impressive fighting talents.

Cole was the son of the steward to the Lord Dondarrion in Blackhaven. He's relatively unknown to the lords and ladies of King's Landing, but strives to make his mark by competing in tournaments.