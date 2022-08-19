Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
krcrtv.com
New state law could spell the end for firefighting goats in the Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
NBC Bay Area
List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires
Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
krcrtv.com
More lawsuits filed against power company on the deadly McKinney Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire resulted in the death of four people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, James Frantz and his law group say their legal team is confident it was started by the utility company Pacific Corp. They have taken on...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Job-Hopping Lawman in Dog-Mauling Lawsuit Hired by Shasta College; Has K-9 Named ‘Bolt’
(Editor’s note: Some photographs in this story may be disturbing to some readers.) Sobering new details continue to surface about Nathan Mendes of Bella Vista. One of the most stunning pieces of Mendes news is that Shasta College recently hired him, despite a host of obvious red flags. Mendes...
krcrtv.com
Northstate communities continue to cut back water usage
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — It’s no secret that California is in a drought, and state and local leaders are asking the public to conserve. Many local communities in the Northstate have done a good job at cutting back on water usage during the summer. Across the...
krcrtv.com
Valley Smoke : Latest Forecast and Tips
REDDING, Calif. — Smoky skies returned to Shasta County on Monday, bringing diminished air quality for many. The smoke is originating from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which has burned 27,019 acres and is 80% contained, according to CAL FIRE. Due to a combination of terrain and prevailing wind patterns, much of this smoke has been contained to Trinity County since the fire started, but valley locations have seen several waves of smoke in the past two weeks.
krcrtv.com
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters contain attic fire at Redding dog groomers Monday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 22, 10:43 PM:. The Redding Fire Department has released full details on Monday night's attic fire at Kimberly's Dog Grooming. RFD officials said their crews responded to 2672 Bechelli Lane in Redding at 7:48 p.m. after smoke was spotted coming from the business.
kymkemp.com
Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
krcrtv.com
3 homes destroyed and 3 damaged by fire in Red Bluff Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Three homes were destroyed and three others were damaged by a fire in Red Bluff Sunday night. According to the Red Bluff Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. First crews on the scene reported extreme fire conditions and three homes already involved.
krcrtv.com
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
krcrtv.com
Redding man armed with boxcutter arrested for threatening Walmart employees
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man was arrested early Monday morning for threatening Walmart employees with a boxcutter. Officers said the suspect, Brandon Evans, 36, of Redding, was inside the store, causing a disturbance with the weapon. Investigators said Evans was in the store earlier too, but...
krcrtv.com
Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
krcrtv.com
Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on
City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
iheart.com
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lakewood Drive. According to the Redding Police Department, Roderick Grossen, 35, of Redding was driving the vehicle and suffered a broken leg when he crashed. Officers determined Grossen was driving under the influence when...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Whiskeytown (Whiskeytown, CA)
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident took place on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The officials have confirmed that the driver of an SUV collided with [..]
Comments / 0