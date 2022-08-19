ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Northstate communities continue to cut back water usage

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — It’s no secret that California is in a drought, and state and local leaders are asking the public to conserve. Many local communities in the Northstate have done a good job at cutting back on water usage during the summer. Across the...
krcrtv.com

Valley Smoke : Latest Forecast and Tips

REDDING, Calif. — Smoky skies returned to Shasta County on Monday, bringing diminished air quality for many. The smoke is originating from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which has burned 27,019 acres and is 80% contained, according to CAL FIRE. Due to a combination of terrain and prevailing wind patterns, much of this smoke has been contained to Trinity County since the fire started, but valley locations have seen several waves of smoke in the past two weeks.
krcrtv.com

Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
krcrtv.com

Firefighters contain attic fire at Redding dog groomers Monday night

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 22, 10:43 PM:. The Redding Fire Department has released full details on Monday night's attic fire at Kimberly's Dog Grooming. RFD officials said their crews responded to 2672 Bechelli Lane in Redding at 7:48 p.m. after smoke was spotted coming from the business.
kymkemp.com

Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
krcrtv.com

3 homes destroyed and 3 damaged by fire in Red Bluff Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Three homes were destroyed and three others were damaged by a fire in Red Bluff Sunday night. According to the Red Bluff Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. First crews on the scene reported extreme fire conditions and three homes already involved.
krcrtv.com

Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
krcrtv.com

Redding man armed with boxcutter arrested for threatening Walmart employees

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man was arrested early Monday morning for threatening Walmart employees with a boxcutter. Officers said the suspect, Brandon Evans, 36, of Redding, was inside the store, causing a disturbance with the weapon. Investigators said Evans was in the store earlier too, but...
krcrtv.com

Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
krcrtv.com

Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on

City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
iheart.com

Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California

Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lakewood Drive. According to the Redding Police Department, Roderick Grossen, 35, of Redding was driving the vehicle and suffered a broken leg when he crashed. Officers determined Grossen was driving under the influence when...
