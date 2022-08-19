Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The recognition was given based on the city's leadership in digital equity. South Bend met all six requirements of being a Trailblazer. The city needed to...
laportecounty.life
Start a career at American RENOLIT for great benefits, co-workers, and community giveback opportunities
Manufacturing sustainable, high-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) solutions takes a team that is dedicated to producing both great products and great relationships. This is exactly what the staff at American RENOLIT strives for daily. American RENOLIT Human Resources Director Melissa Gruber chalks up the company’s success to a team mentality that...
abc57.com
Birdsell Mansion, Kamm and Schellinger Brewery on 10 Most Endangered list
Two St. Joseph County properties are on Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered landmarks. The Birdsell Mansion is on the list for the first time, but the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery was also on last year's list. 10 Most Endangered in 2022:. Birdsell Mansion, South Bend. Kamm and...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
abc57.com
Ironwood-Douglas construction check-in
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A check in on the progress of the construction at the intersection of Ironwood and Douglas. The project is on schedule and Douglas road will reopen in time for the first Notre Dame home game on September 10. Phase two is expected to finish in...
Inside Indiana Business
Vixen Composites growing in Elkhart
Elkhart-based Vixen Composites has completed its move into a new facility in the Aeroplex Industrial Park. The company, which produces fiberglass reinforced plastic and composite structural panels for a variety of industries, says the new location provides additional space to expand its product lines. The 60,000-square-foot facility includes office and...
abc57.com
Proposal for animal race track denied by Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A proposal for an outdoor horse racing track on County Road 14 has been denied by the Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals. While the choice can still be appealed, the track was denied after board members said that the proposed plan did not account for accommodations to local residents, traffic and parking.
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo closed September 19-23
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will be closed to the public from September 19 to 23 for maintenance work. Staff will be making minor repairs to the zoo's Jungle Building during the closure. Animals will be removed to holding areas at this time. Construction on the zoo's...
WNDU
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
abc57.com
John Glenn teachers to receive a new grant
WALKERTON, Ind. -- The School Board has approved the Teacher Appreciation Grant that will give incentives out to outstanding teachers. The Grant will give money to highly effective and effective teachers who meet or exceed expectations based on evaluations. MAX 98-3 reports the amount varies each year but last year...
95.3 MNC
Road work starting on Mayflower Road
More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Will your kids qualify to eat for free at school this year?
Your children are likely back in school by now. Most of our area's school districts have started the new school year. Still, it is not too late to get some of that important paperwork turned in. That includes applying for Free and Reduced meals. Before covid, the National School Lunch...
abc57.com
Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
Detroit News
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
warricknews.com
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
rv-pro.com
Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making
Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
